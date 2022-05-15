ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a Great Irish Pub? Here are 4 Within 5 Minutes of Poughkeepsie

If you love Irish food and the fun of a great Irish Pub, you won’t have to wander too far from Poughkeepsie to get what you’re looking for. In fact, we’ve got four...

94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Cafe Reopens, Customers Thrilled

Isn’t it great when you find the perfect place to get a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee with one of the best-baked goods you’ve ever tasted, and gather with friends and future friends in your community? And isn’t it depressing when you find out that your favorite gathering place is closing? That’s exactly how fans and customers of Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Milton felt when they found out at the beginning of the year that Frida’s would be closing their doors, at least temporarily. Well, I’ve got some great news for you.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Exciting Things To Do This Week in the Hudson Valley

Like most of us, I am wishing weekends were longer right now. Is it just me or does it seems like there is so much to do on the weekends and so little time? Of course, we all have the Honey-do list but I am actually talking about all the cool stuff that is going on in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

See July 4th Fireworks from the Best Spot in the Hudson Valley

If you ask Hudson Valley residents where to find the best views in the Valley, many of them would tell you the Walkway Over the Hudson. And they’d be right. No matter where you look from the Walkway, it’s gorgeous. The river, the mountains, the sunrises and sunsets. So, it only stands to reason that if you want the best view of fireworks on the 4th of July, the Walkway Over the Hudson is the place to be.
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester Are Family-Approved

Take in old-school entertainment at these Hudson Valley drive-in movie theaters within a one-hour drive of Westchester County. By Sabrina Sucato, with additional research by Carey Gallagher. Ever since the Hollowbrook Drive-In in Cortlandt closed in 1984 (it’s a golf course and residential community these days), Westchester residents have had...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Rent Out Strangers’ Pools This Summer in the Hudson Valley

Growing up, we were told to not speak to strangers. However, is it okay to do so if they have a pool?. Ever since I was little, one of my favorite things to do in the summer would be to go swimming. There's something so relaxing and refreshing about taking a quick dip on a warm, summer day. I have friends who even enjoy night swims as a way to unwind from the day.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh’s Biggest Festival Returns After 2 Year Break

The covid pandemic affected so much over the past two years. People, families, businesses, and it put a lot of traditions on hold. Celebrations had to wait, holidays were spent with a minimal number of people, and festivals and fundraisers couldn’t be held. At least, not in the ways we’re used to.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved ‘Renowned’ Family-Owned Bistro For Sale in Kingston, NY

The bistro has been a staple in Ulster County and the owners are hoping the right people will purchase it. There's always a bit of a nostalgic feeling when you hear that a local restaurant is going up for sale. If you've been there, you automatically think about the memories you've experienced there and you start to wonder....who is going to buy it? Are they going to keep it the same or make changes? That being said, there is another location to add to our list of places for sale in the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New ‘Unique’ Polish Brazilian Fusion Cafe Open in Walden, NY

If you take one look at their menu you'll become very hungry. I'll explain more, I recently came across a Facebook post for a brand-new restaurant that was opening up in Walden, NY. It's called PBF Cafe and it's a Polish and Brazilian fusion style of cuisine. If you look deeper into their menu and story, you'll see there is something for everyone here.
WALDEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYS DEC Relocates Moose from Upstate New York Backyard

It is so nice to see so many people care about the amazing creatures we share our communities with on a daily basis. Turtles, baby squirrels, owls, even porcupines often become the subject of social media posts regarding how to help them or even rescue them in the case of an emergency.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Do You Need a Permit to Have a Yard Sale in the Hudson Valley?

It’s yard sale time again here in the Hudson Valley. That’s a big deal for treasure hunters and collectors. I know of people that spend a great deal of time mapping out their yard sale activity for the weekend. They check craigslist and facebook, figure out which ones they want to go to, plan a route, and spend the whole day going from yard sale to yard sale. I’ve been known to do that a few times in the past, but now there is absolutely nothing I need. In fact, I have so much stuff that I should be holding my own yard sale.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Places to Eat on the Rondout in Kingston, NY

The Rondout area in Kingston, NY is a destination for so many things one of which is its great selection of restaurants. It also helps that it is right along the Rondout Creek which makes for a great waterfront walk after dinner. You can shop and walk the docks and take in a museum or two before or after you eat.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Restaurants and Theater Team Up in New Paltz, New York

If you are a theater buff it may have been a long time since you actually attended a live performance. The COVID pandemic has a direct effect on live theater in our area. Fortunately, we are starting to see live performances return to our community theaters. For the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, this is exciting news. They were one of the many theaters that had to suspend performances during COVID.
NEW PALTZ, NY
