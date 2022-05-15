Lower State Tournament – Game 2: Lady Wolves Softball vs Marion 05/16/22

Meet Leroy Harley, who's 71 years old. While others his age are normally well into retirement, he has other plans. The senior citizen recently made headlines for graduating from the University of South Carolina with a master's degree in teaching. He decided to embark on graduate studies at the age of 69 to pursue his passion for education. According to Harley, he was able to persevere through his course with the help and unconditional support of his loving family. He has no intention to retire just yet. Instead, he will continue teaching for the next few years, WLTX reports.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO