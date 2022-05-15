ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

Lower State Tournament – Game 2: Lady Wolves Softball vs Marion 05/16/22

By Admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Wolves Softball will host the Swamp Foxes...

WBTW News13

Darlington Raceway introduces “Workforce Appreciation Weekend”

DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 18, 2022) – Darlington Raceway, home to the traditional crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day Weekend, introduces the Workforce Appreciation Weekend in partnership with the NASCAR Cup Series teams on Sept. 3-4. The new initiative will showcase the NASCAR industry’s appreciation to the American workforce throughout the traditional Labor Day […]
DARLINGTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Makes List For Best To Start A Career

There will be a whole new class of college graduates entering the job market in the coming weeks, and they’ll have a big decision to make when it comes to their career. While some will just move back home and look for a job, others will move to places where it may be easier to start their career, and now a new report reveals where those places are.
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
ECONOMY
myhorrynews.com

On the hunt for blue crabs along the Little River waterfront

Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit. The democratization of the blue crab has always...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Upworthy

A 71-year-old just graduated with a master's degree from the University of South Carolina

Meet Leroy Harley, who's 71 years old. While others his age are normally well into retirement, he has other plans. The senior citizen recently made headlines for graduating from the University of South Carolina with a master's degree in teaching. He decided to embark on graduate studies at the age of 69 to pursue his passion for education. According to Harley, he was able to persevere through his course with the help and unconditional support of his loving family. He has no intention to retire just yet. Instead, he will continue teaching for the next few years, WLTX reports.
COLLEGES
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top Places for BBQ on the Grand Strand

One staple here in the South is barbecue that’s sauced up any way you like it and served up with all the fixins’. We’ve pulled together some of the top finger-lickin’ good barbecue joints on the beach – from Pawleys to North Myrtle – for you to get a bite and experience for yourself. Dig in!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence 1 names Brigman principal at Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A veteran educator has been appointed principal at Williams Middle School in the Florence 1 district. Carrie Ann Brigman received unanimous approval Thursday from the district’s Board of Trustees. She had been the school’s interim principal since April. Prior to that, she was an assistant principal at North Vista Elementary, where […]
FLORENCE, SC
WFLA

Timeline: Brittanee Drexel disappearance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brittanee Drexel was a 17-year-old Gates-Chili High School student on spring break with friends when she went missing on April 25, 2009. It took more than 13 years for police to arrest the man they believe to be responsible, charging him with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct. 2009 On April […]
ROCHESTER, NY
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach City Council faces heated chamber Monday night

Tensions ran high at a packed North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night after last week's revelation that a business owner had accused the city manager of assault. Laura Weaver, owner of Glass Bottom Kayak Tours, told police that North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney grabbed her leg and berated her over an email sent to the city by her business partner Tyler Watkins. The city recently passed an ordinance charging kayak companies operating out of the Cherry Grove Boat Ramp 10% of their gross sales, and Watkins had questioned whether an event on the beach had to pay the same fee.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Conversation U.S.

The fight against school segregation began in South Carolina, long before it ended with Brown v. Board

When it comes to the case of Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court decision that outlawed school segregation, the focus is often on Topeka, Kansas, the home of the Brown family and the school board that it sued. But the story of the case actually had several starts, years before the case was decided and more than a thousand miles away. In 1947, Black families in Clarendon County, South Carolina, asked the county to provide school buses for Black children, just as it did for white children. The county refused, so with the help of the NAACP, the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Florence News Journal

NURSES OF THE YEAR: McLeod Regional, MUSC Health Florence honor nurses during annual celebration

In recognition of National Nurses Week, McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence held special ceremonies on May 12 to name their Nurses of the Year. At McLeod Regional Mary Amanda Shumpert was named the 2022 Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year. Meredith Grier was recognized as the Registered Nurse of the Year. Chaquita Pittman was honored as the Medical Surgical Technician of the Year.
FLORENCE, SC

