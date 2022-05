Bungie was one of the first game studios to speak out in support of "essential healthcare rights" for women following the leak of a drafting ruling indicating that the US Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. Sony, on the other hand, utterly botched an attempt to avoid any controversy, and while it eventually tried to clean up the mess it had made, it did so in the strangest possible fashion by making a relatively minuscule donation to Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project while simultaneously refusing to sanction "ANY statements from any studio on the topic of reproductive rights."

