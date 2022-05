American Cruise Lines has announced that the 2022 river cruise season on the Columbia and Snake Rivers has begun. In April, American celebrated the new season with the opening of a new cruise dock in Kalama, WA, which the company built in partnership with the Port of Kalama. American’s fleet of riverboats has been cruising the region since 2010 and the company remains dedicated to the continued expansion and development of tourism throughout the river region. American has 4 riverboats exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers this year between Hayden Island/Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA, and the Line will add a 5th riverboat to the region in 2023.

KALAMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO