Terre Haute, IN

The need for animal fosters increases in Terre Haute

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – While the Terre Haute Humane Society is on the search for animal fosters year round, the need has increased as the weather has gotten warmer. Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler said the need comes as ‘kitten season’ has arrived. “We are...

Vigo Co. CASA rummage sale coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents looking for a good bargain and a chance to help out a worthy cause can do both at the upcoming CASA rummage sale. This year’s event will be the 4th annual edition, it’s part of a partnership with the Farmer’s Market. Officials encourage everyone to clean out their closets, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Animal shelter planned for Lafayette's south side

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new animal shelter will consolidate operations across Greater Lafayette. Lafayette, West Lafayette and the county will contribute a combined $5 million toward the project. The facility will house their animal control officers and a new, non-profit shelter operator called the Humane Society for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
“That was my best friend…” Remembering Abbie Brandenburg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – For Abbie Brandenburg, and many who struggle with mental health, it can seem impossible. Now, her family and friends want to make sure her story doesn’t end with her death. “The struggle that she was going through didn’t seem like it was impossible to...
DANVILLE, IL
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
Animals received affordable care from Public Vet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Public Vet came to the Vigo County Fairgrounds to offer low cost services for pets. This clinic was funded by Project Hope, Terre Haute Humane society, and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. Pets were able to get spayed or neutered and also receive full wellness exams.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Officials say Vigo County is safer with new CPR device

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Every fire district in Vigo County will now be equipped with an automated CPR device. Previously, a few volunteer fire departments in the area did not have an automated CPR device. The ‘Lucas 3’ device was developed by Stryker in 2019, and it is...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Charles Brown
Maggie Wheeler
Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
Sewage spill slicks SR 159, causes semi wreck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: According to Vigo Co. Dispatch, SR-159 in southern Vigo County has re-opened. Update: A portion of a state highway in southern Vigo County is closed for clean-up after a spill of sewage that caused a semi to crash. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Terre […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Where to Rent a Boat Around Central Indiana

Indiana might be a landlocked state, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of places to have fun in the water. There are many lakes, rivers and bodies of water around Indianapolis and central Indiana where you can rent a pontoon, tritoon, motor yacht, wave runner or other kinds of boats, whether for a couple of hours or the whole day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Northside Terre Haute Dollar General relocates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dollar General store on the north side of Terre Haute has changed locations to a new building. Now at 2247 Lafayette Avenue, Dollar General said in a press release that the new location will ‘provide customers the same value and convenience, just in a different location.” The new store […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Groundbreaking date set for new Sullivan Co. Jail

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After being in the works for several years, a groundbreaking date for the new Sullivan County Jail is set for June 13 at 10 a.m. The total cost of the project will be around $40 million, which is slightly higher than the original estimated cost.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
11 arrested in child solicitation sting in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement officials say nearly a dozen men were arrested for child solicitation during a three-day sting. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin announced the arrest of 11 men between Tuesday and Thursday. The sheriff’s office says detectives created fake accounts on websites...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
INDOT discovers tunnel in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Crew members of Indiana Department of Transportation discovered an unexpected tunnel on East Walnut Street. What is now the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort City Building, “Old Stoney,” used to be a high school and middle school in which they shared a gym. Students used to travel back and forth between the two schools using tunnel.
FRANKFORT, IN
Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE

