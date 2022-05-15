Santa Anna High School Honor Graduates Announced

Coleman High School Class of 2022 will have their Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Concho Baptist Church, 1700 S. Concho St. Bro Joe Haynes along with senior class members will conduct the service. Families and members of our community are all invited. Please direct inquiries to Christina Henderson at 325-214-0072.
Adam Joseph Mason is the son of Joe and Sarah Mason. While attending Coleman High School Adam participated in basketball, baseball, and track. He was also involved in FFA, Academic UIL, Student Council, Band and National Honor Society. Adam plans are to attend Texas A&M University and to major in...
Three Brownwood ISD (BISD) counseling interns will be graduating from Angelo State University (ASU) this May. Angie Bertrand, Marci Reagan and LeeAnn Stork are members of the Brownwood ISD Counseling and Mental Health Team that recently earned Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) Awards from Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA). Bertrand is an intern school counselor at Brownwood Middle School, Reagan interns at Woodland Heights Elementary and East Elementary, and Stork interns at Northwest Elementary and Coggin Intermediate. They are part of the first cohort to graduate under the Rural West Texas Mental Health Educational Learning Partnership (HELP), a grant-funded collaboration between ASU and Texas Education Service Center (ESC) Region 15 to increase the number of public-school counselors employed in rural school districts within the region.
The Press Release below was contributed by the rocket contest organization. Below this article is an article written by Gary Strickland, the team's adviser and the research and design teacher, from his perspective. CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE STUDENTS!!!. The Plains, VA. – The Coleman High School rocketry team earned 5th place...
Avera Donham is the daughter of Kristen and Glen Donham. My activities during high school included cheer, basketball, track, softball, tennis, powerlifting, Agriculture Mechanics, stock show participation, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Additionally, I was a member of the National Honor Society. My goal is to earn a degree in...
Congratulations to the Coleman High School rocketry team for their 5th place finish in this year’s American Rocketry Challenge. The team is made up of seniors Lukas Puryear, Wyatt Puryear, Cristian Mares, Chris Ely, Nick Tovar, and Montana Holton. Two junior members are Gunner Gordon and Bode Slayton. Mr. Gary Strickland is their CHS teacher.
The Kooper Zane Preston Memorial Bull Riding event has been set for Saturday, June 4 at the Top O’ Texas Arena in Pampa. Muttin’ Bustin’ will be at 4 p.m., steers will continue after a tribute to Kooper Zane Preston, who along with two others passed away in a car crash last October.
Thomas Williams is the son of Barbara Williams and Marshall Craker. While attending Santa Anna High School I was in tractor technology. Santa Anna Independent School District has given me the necessary job skills to start working after I graduate. I will be working at Kohler.
Tyler Hale is the son of Josh and Nichole Hale. While attending Coleman High School, Tyler competed in golf and in High School Rodeo. He was also a member of the Future Farmer's of America (FFA) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tyler plans to attend Blinn College and will major...
Caleb Holland is the son of Shayne and Tona Holland. I worked on artistic endeavors that included: coloring and utilizing various types of mediums such as chalk, wax, and pastels. I also enjoyed painting and drawing sketches of interesting objects. Currently, I am undecided on the degree plans that I...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas film director Brock Cravy alleges the Brown County Sheriff’s Office displayed anti-LGBTQ sentiments towards a pride film festival he is organizing in the city of Brownwood. Cravy is organizing the pride of Texas Film Festival in the smallest town in Texas to ever hold...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
Alexis Sandoval is the son of Jose Sandoval and Eva Mejia. My high school activities included Agricultural Mechanics, Robotics, Land Judging, and participation in University Interscholastic League Number Sense competition. All of these activities taught me valuable skills that I will put to good use in the future. You will...
While in high school Nate has participated in football, one act play(crew), FFA where he has shown pigs, was on the Dairy Cow Judging team, and held the office of Reporter 2021-2022. He worked 2 years for the Garrett family and has been working for over a year at Tractor Supply. Which he will continue while in college. He is a member of Glory Road Cowboy Church.
As of 3:57 pm, the Santa Anna Fire Department reported that the fire in Rockwood has been "knocked down" and they are in mopping up, meaning the fire has been brought under control. Great job Santa Anna Fire Department!. As of 3:45 pm Wednesday, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department and...
Beginning Tuesday, May 17, TxDOT’s contractor will begin building passing lanes and resurfacing of a portion of US 283 approximately 10 miles south of the city of Santa Anna. Limits of the project will extend from CR 256 south to Dry Creek. Various lane closures will occur as work progresses. Motorists are asked to watch for crews, slow their speed, obey warning signs, and avoid distractions while in the work zone. Possible delays may occur during construction, please avoid the area, or allow extra time to arrive at your destination.
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Did mammoths once walk the Big Country? One Cooper High senior seems to think so! 19-year-old Jaxon Craig spends many weekends just south of Brownwood, searching for deer antlers and cow skulls on his grandparent’s ranchland. He cleans and paints them, turning what would be the end of animal, and brings […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene. On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created […]
