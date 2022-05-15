Santa Anna High School Honor Graduates Announced

Three Brownwood ISD (BISD) counseling interns will be graduating from Angelo State University (ASU) this May. Angie Bertrand, Marci Reagan and LeeAnn Stork are members of the Brownwood ISD Counseling and Mental Health Team that recently earned Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) Awards from Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA). Bertrand is an intern school counselor at Brownwood Middle School, Reagan interns at Woodland Heights Elementary and East Elementary, and Stork interns at Northwest Elementary and Coggin Intermediate. They are part of the first cohort to graduate under the Rural West Texas Mental Health Educational Learning Partnership (HELP), a grant-funded collaboration between ASU and Texas Education Service Center (ESC) Region 15 to increase the number of public-school counselors employed in rural school districts within the region.

