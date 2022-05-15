ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

President Biden, First Lady to visit Buffalo Tuesday after mass shooting

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9vFW_0ff8YKq000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Joe Biden and his wife Jill plan to be in Buffalo Tuesday in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in the city, a federal official told News 4’s Chris Horvatits.

“On Tuesday, May 17, the President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House later said in a statement. “This trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow.”

Biden issued the following statement Saturday night after the attack:

Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting. We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo.

“We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

President Biden

The last time a sitting president visited Buffalo was in 2013, when President Barack Obama visited on Aug. 22, to speak at the University at Buffalo. He was also in the area on May 13, 2010 to discuss small business and visited Duff’s Famous Wings in Cheektowaga.

Donald Trump visited while campaigning prior to his election in 2016, but was never in town while president.

Latest news on the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

    BUFFALO, NY
