Crystal City, MO

Roland Eugene Bins, 79, Crystal City

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland Eugene Bins, 79, of Crystal City died May 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bins was a retired parts man for Boemler Chevrolet in Arnold. He was a member of the Piedmont Eagles Club and the...

Bettie Mae Smith, 96, High Ridge

Bettie Mae Smith, 96, of High Ridge died May 16, 2022, at her home in High Ridge. Mrs. Smith was a Christian and was baptized in 1938. She was a member of Murphy Baptist Church for more than 60 years and was the Sunday school director, preschool director and youth choir counselor. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, plastic canvas, gardening and snapping green beans. Born June 13, 1925, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of the late George Arthur and Elizabeth Stone (Williams) Dunbar.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Linda J. Dyle, 66, Festus

Linda J. Dyle, 66, of Festus died May 16, 2022, in Festus, after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Dyle graduated from Festus High School in 1973 and began a 20-year career in the medical field, working as an office assistant, medical assistant and medical instrument technician. She was a retiree of the Teamsters Local 688 Health and Medical Camp. She was a lifelong Baptist and enjoyed helping people in need, caring for family members and visiting her friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved the holidays. Born Sept. 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Mary “Esther” (Burgan) and Russell A. Oliver Sr.
FESTUS, MO
Vincent ‘Vince’ Eric Shinn, 61, Pacific

Vincent “Vince” Eric Shinn, 61, of Pacific died May 17, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Shinn was an author, an Eagle Scout, a former Lions Club member and a long-standing member and former officer of the Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge. Born Dec. 22, 1960, in Farmington, he was the son of the late Darrell and Edna (Vincent) Shinn.
PACIFIC, MO
Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, of Festus died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Blecha worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors and listening to music. Born March 20, 1969, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joan (Hertenstein) and Donald Blecha.
FESTUS, MO
Mary Frances Janky, 78, De Soto

Mary Frances Janky, 78, of De Soto died May 14, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Janky retired from the Festus Police Department as a records clerk. She enjoyed playing cards and bridge, sewing, cooking, canning and gardening. Born Feb. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Katherine June (Nielsen) and William George Craven Sr.
DE SOTO, MO
David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
Hillsboro Homecoming will honor longtime event volunteer Wiley

At the 30th annual Hillsboro Homecoming and Festival set for this weekend, longtime event volunteer Wayne Wiley will be remembered. He died May 9 at 82. The event will be held Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, along and around Main Street in downtown Hillsboro. “At the Armed Forces Day Ceremony...
HILLSBORO, MO
Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
FESTUS, MO
John George Hollmann Jr., 69, Pacific

John George Hollmann Jr., 69, of Pacific died May 12, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Hollmann was born April 14, 1953, in St. Louis, the son of the late Doris (James) and John George Hollmann Sr. He is survived by two children: Lisa (Randy) Pryor and Amanda (Bryan) Schnable; four grandchildren:...
PACIFIC, MO
Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, Cedar Hill

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
County teacher leaves hospital after five-month battle with COVID

After five months in the hospital battling COVID-19, county teacher Mark Holman got to go home last week. When Holman, 47, a teacher for the Herculaneum High School Alternative Education Program, left Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City at about 1 p.m. May 12, a crowd of about 20 family and friends were there cheering him as he came out of the main entrance in a wheelchair.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
More than $24,000 worth of roofing materials stolen in Arnold

Arnold Police are trying to identify two people suspected of stealing $24,780 worth of roofing materials from outside a building at 123 Manufacturers Drive, Detective Lt. Jason Valentine said. A trailer believed to have been used during the theft was later found outside a home in the 2400 block Starling...
FENTON, MO
Hillsboro R-3 tries out bus camera system

After a Jefferson County youngster was struck by a school bus and killed late last year, a couple of Hillsboro residents developed a school bus safety camera system, and the Hillsboro R-3 School District has begun using it. Bob Griffey and Jeff Nichols, co-owners of SafeAssist Innovations, developed the camera...
HILLSBORO, MO
Spotlight Community Theatre debuts May 19

A new community theater group called Spotlight Community Theatre-Jeffco will put on its first public production on May 19 at the Sunset Park outdoor stage, 816 Parkview Drive, in Festus. Residents from all around Jefferson County will take part in the production, which is called the Acting Troupe Showcase and...
FESTUS, MO
De Soto man arrested at casino after allegedly stealing pickup in Festus

A 38-year-old De Soto man suspected of stealing a pickup in Festus recently was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside the River City Casino in St. Louis County, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the owner of the 2005 Ford pickup, a 64-year-old man, called Festus...
FESTUS, MO
Dittmer man displaced after house fire

A Dittmer man has been displaced from his home at 9913 Jones Creek Road following a fire there on May 12. The man was home when the fire started and got out of the home uninjured, Cedar Hill Fire Protection District Chief Mick Fischer said. He said the fire started...
DITTMER, MO

