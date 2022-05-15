Father Al Adamich: Catholic church in Evergreen Park celebrates priest's 100th birthday

If you ever wandered down Chicago's Magnificent Mile — as a tourist, not a jaded local — chances are you'll get a crick in your neck gaping upwards at all of the jaw-dropping buildings. Even if you've never considered yourself much of an architecture buff, the well-named Magnificent Mile will find a way of winning you over. Before your neck gives out, you'll be treated to such sights as the cathedral-like Wrigley Building, the Gothic Revival Tribune Tower once voted world's most beautiful building, and the Art Deco masterpiece at 333 North Michigan Avenue. All of this splendor lines a boulevard that was designed as Chicago's answer to the Champs Elysee.
Comments / 1