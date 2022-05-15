Father Al Adamich: Catholic church in Evergreen Park celebrates priest's 100th birthday

If you know anything about me you know I love flowers! This year we’ve added some beautiful tulips in the front of the house courtesy of my neighbor Matt. Photo above tells the reals story. Well Naperville is giving away tulips this Friday. Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO