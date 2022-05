The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks both have championship-caliber coaches leading the way in Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr. Both have won rings from the sidelines, with Kerr leading the Warriors’ dynastic run in the 2010s while Kidd was the lead assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers during their bubble championship. But both were key cogs in championship runs as players as well. The two coaches were asked about their experiences playing one another back in the day.

