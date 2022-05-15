2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: See All of the Fashion!

The queen and king have entered the building. On May 2, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Gracing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kaavia's parents posed for photos and looked fabulous for the "Gilded Glamour" event. Union wore a silver Atelier Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline; a long, white feathered train; and a red, embellished flower wrapped around her waist. Wade opted for a modern, regal look in a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons and a large brooch. He commanded attention with his open blazer and shirtless look as he carried a black Versace walking stick and wore a Vacheron Constantin watch.
