How Gadget in 'Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers' Was The Perfect Role Model For Children

Almost thirty-five years ago, Who Framed Roger Rabbit gave audiences a film that seamlessly blended live-action and animation, with a story that felt like it existed without trademarks and copyrights. In this world where animated characters and human beings live amongst each other, Roger Rabbit felt mind-blowing at the time, as characters like Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny could interact within a scene together, and as time goes on, it’s even more remarkable that this confluence of studios could ever exist. While there were attempts to make a Roger Rabbit sequel, and other films like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Ready Player One have attempted to meld as many properties as possible, none have utilized multiple IPs into an effective narrative quite as well as Roger Rabbit did all those years ago. However, with Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Disney finally has made a spiritual successor to Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a remarkably ambitious and hilarious live-action/animation hybrid that is also one of the best comedies of the year.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO