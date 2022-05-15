A Day To Remember to mark first concert held at The Podium

Credit: The Podium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Florida rock band A Day To Remember will make history as the first live music performance to ever take place inside The Podium.

Arguably one of the biggest underground bands in the world, A Day To Remember is known for their unique amalgamation of metalcore and pop-punk.

They have one platinum album, one gold album, one platinum single, and four gold singles. The band has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and views, along with selling out multiple arenas for their tours.

On October 14, A Day To Remember is bringing their “Just Some More Shows” tour to The Podium, along with special guests The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park.

This will be the first concert to be held at The Podium, as the venue has only hosted sporting events in the past. The 4,200-capacity central downtown stadium has multiple VIP Floor locations and bars inside, making for a great location for live music.

A curtain and truss system is currently being added for improved lighting and production. The large club-style venue is planning to fully open in October, with a dynamic slate of shows.

Tickets for The Podium’s first concert range from $49.50 to $69.50 and go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. on TicketsWest.com.

