Firefighters contain brush fire in Martin County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Wildfires are keeping crews busy in Okeechobee County. Fire Rescue said its crews along with the Florida Forest Service have been busy over the past few days responding to numerous wildfires across the county. The observed fire danger rating for the county is currently...
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fire destroyed two businesses in Vero Beach Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they got on the scene, they found Vero Beach Laundry and Kids Closet were engulfed in flames. Indian River County Fire Rescue is still on...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prescribed burn in western Boynton Beach is getting the attention of a lot of people. The Florida Forest Service says the burn is taking place in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, which is west of US-441. The burn is to...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred on Celebration Boulevard, near Grassy Waters Elementary School. The dispute was between a property manager and a...
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase, which ended when she threw a rubber snake at a Martin County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman took off from the traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies say the...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike. It happened in the southbound lanes around 7 a.m. in Fort Pierce. FHP says the crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer. FHP said the car flipped over and one of the...
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Video footage has captured what looks like a dust devil in Belle Glade. The video, provided to CBS12 News by a construction worker in the area, shows the whirlwind near a construction site. The whirlwind was caught on video around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At least four trucks were broken into overnight Monday at two hotels near 45th Street, according to an officer with West Palm Beach police. The hotels are off Metrocentre Boulevard. In all four cases, it appears one of the windows of the trucks...
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — City officials say they are dividing the city into four zones, putting the buildings closest to the ocean with the proper height and age requirements first in line for the recertification program. The first 14 buildings in zone one are east of the Intracoastal...
Vero - Tuesday May 17, 2022: One person is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night in a home along the 700 block of 5th Place SW in south Vero. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that Multiple witnesses were in the home at...
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two young women from Loxahatchee are under arrest for what state agents call a complex real estate scam to steal hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement first arrested Tabria Anorria Josey, 20, in Palm Beach County...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were stuck by a car when attempting to turn onto U.S. Highway 1 in Scottsmoor, north of Mims, early Sunday, leaving them with fatal and critical injuries respectively, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 65-year-old man...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer who was part of a DUI investigation overnight had to run for safety when another driver came at him with no sign of slowing down or changing lanes. Port St. Lucie police said officers working a different case were parked...
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Have you filled your gas tank this week?. If you have, you know gas prices keep climbing. Regular unleaded just hit another record high in West Palm Beach, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and drivers are looking anywhere and everywhere for relief.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man shot and killed by police after a violent and erratic encounter on the Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus spent hours of the previous night in the hospital for mental health concerns. Friends and former classmates continue to sound the alarm...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new museum without walls will allow people to take a walk back in time in West Palm Beach. The city put in new artwork at the Heart & Soul Park, which sits in front of the Sunset Lounge in the historic Northwest neighborhood.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A major road in Pembroke Pines was shut down on Sunday following a violent crash. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Pines Boulevard and 136th Avenue. A badly damaged red vehicle...
Comments / 0