Martin County, FL

Firefighters contain brush fire in Martin County

By Garrett Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County Fire Rescue is on scene of...

Wildfires keep crews busy in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Wildfires are keeping crews busy in Okeechobee County. Fire Rescue said its crews along with the Florida Forest Service have been busy over the past few days responding to numerous wildfires across the county. The observed fire danger rating for the county is currently...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Fire destroys two businesses in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fire destroyed two businesses in Vero Beach Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they got on the scene, they found Vero Beach Laundry and Kids Closet were engulfed in flames. Indian River County Fire Rescue is still on...
VERO BEACH, FL
PHOTOS: Prescribed burn in western Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prescribed burn in western Boynton Beach is getting the attention of a lot of people. The Florida Forest Service says the burn is taking place in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, which is west of US-441. The burn is to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
One person shot, another detained in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred on Celebration Boulevard, near Grassy Waters Elementary School. The dispute was between a property manager and a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Woman throws rubber snake at deputy after chase

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase, which ended when she threw a rubber snake at a Martin County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman took off from the traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies say the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
1 killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike. It happened in the southbound lanes around 7 a.m. in Fort Pierce. FHP says the crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer. FHP said the car flipped over and one of the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
VIDEO: Dust devil in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Video footage has captured what looks like a dust devil in Belle Glade. The video, provided to CBS12 News by a construction worker in the area, shows the whirlwind near a construction site. The whirlwind was caught on video around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Condo's prepare for safety inspections in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — City officials say they are dividing the city into four zones, putting the buildings closest to the ocean with the proper height and age requirements first in line for the recertification program. The first 14 buildings in zone one are east of the Intracoastal...
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

1 Dead After Shooting in South Vero

Vero - Tuesday May 17, 2022: One person is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night in a home along the 700 block of 5th Place SW in south Vero. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that Multiple witnesses were in the home at...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County is not inclined to waive the county gas tax

West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Have you filled your gas tank this week?. If you have, you know gas prices keep climbing. Regular unleaded just hit another record high in West Palm Beach, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and drivers are looking anywhere and everywhere for relief.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

