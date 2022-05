The NFL world was buzzing when former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sent out a cryptic tweet pondering his future endeavors after the report that he was leaving NBC as an analyst surfaced on Sunday. In his tweet, Brees threw out a variety of post-retirement scenarios, including working as an analyst again, returning to the NFL, focusing on business or becoming a senior golf tour player while parenting his children. While the tweet was humorous in nature, many took it to mean that the former Super Bowl winner was returning to the NFL. While at the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament, head coach Dennis Allen spoke about the Brees tweet, as reported by Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO