Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith police chief touts crisis response efforts, budget savings

By Tina Alvey Dale
talkbusiness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring what many considered another trying year, the Fort Smith Police Department managed to accomplish many positives, included the addition of mental health support, Police Chief Danny Baker told the Fort Smith Board of Directors during his recent annual report. Early in 2021, the department became the first agency...

talkbusiness.net

talkbusiness.net

Service calls to Fort Smith Fire Department set record in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, 2021 was another challenging year for the Fort Smith Fire Department, including 2021 being the busiest year for service calls to the department according to Deputy Fire Chief Boyd Waters. The Fort Smith Board of Directors on May 11 received an annual...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

First Security opens second branch in Fort Smith, has plans for a third

Searcy-based First Security Bancorp is formally opening its second Fort Smith branch on Thursday (May 19), with preliminary plans to open a third area branch in Chaffee Crossing in 2024. Thursday’s ribbon cutting is set for 10:30 a.m., at 7313 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith. Door prizes, which include tickets...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Several Fort Smith school board candidates miss financial report deadline

Only four of the 13 Fort Smith Public School Board candidates filed their required “campaign contribution and expenditure report” by the May 17 deadline, according to documents provided by the office of Sebastian County Clerk Sharon Brooks. Candidates Dee Blackwell (Zone 3), Madeline Marquette (At-large Zone 1), School...
FORT SMITH, AR
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fayetteville police hires first-ever social worker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police announced the addition of a full-time social worker to the department on Tuesday. Steven Greathouse, the newly-hired lead social services advocate, recently graduated from the master of social work program at the University of Arkansas. Greathouse said the goal of the social services advocate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas emergency managers tour flood damage

LINCOLN, Ark. — "Water has never went down the road like that before," said Lincoln resident, Gary Chadwell. Chadwell Should know. He’s lived here 55 years. The recent flood swept away the dirt road leading to his house. He pointed out how high the water got on May 5.
LINCOLN, AR
KHBS

I-49 wrong way driver stopped by spike strips

ROGERS, Ark. — A wrong-way driver created a dangerous situation on I-49 early Wednesday morning. An older couple got confused and entered I-49 in Rogers the wrong way by mistake, according to Arkansas State Police. Washington County deputies spotted the vehicle and followed to try to stop it. The...
ROGERS, AR
