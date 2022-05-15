Heat to face rival Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is the state’s newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the Florida Lottery’s ‘Jackpot Triple Play’. Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing. He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62. Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo quick-pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO