Miami, FL

Heat to face rival Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The Miami Heat now know who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics will face Miami following their impressive 109-81 Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. This...

Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game...
Miami man wins big after playing Jackpot Triple Play Lotto game

MIAMI – A Miami man became a millionaire after playing the Jackpot Triple Play game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. Daniel Alvarez, 49, won the $1.95 million prize during the Feb. 25 drawing and has since claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Lottery officials said...
Report: 76ers not expected to offer James Harden max contract

The Nets tried to sign James Harden to a three-year, $161,141,718 max contract extension in October. When his team traded for Harden in February, 76ers owner Josh Harris giddily declared, “This is going to be awesome.” In March, 76ers president Daryl Morey – who let Harden do whatever he wanted with the Rockets while heaping praise on the guard – called Harden “my basketball Jesus.”
Alcantara retires last 20 batters, Marlins beat Nats 8-2

MIAMI – Sandy Alcantara retired his last 20 batters, pitching three-hit ball over eight innings to lead Miami over the Washington Nationals 8-2 and give the Marlins just their fourth win in 15 games. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each, and Avisaíl García...
Miami Man Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire After Playing Lottery’s ‘Jackpot Triple Play’

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is the state’s newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the Florida Lottery’s ‘Jackpot Triple Play’. Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing. He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62. Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo quick-pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
Horford's locker room message to Celtics after Game 7 win was spot-on

For all of their success over the last few months, the Boston Celtics are still a relatively young team, with only two players over age 28. One of those two players is Al Horford, whose veteran presence is a big reason why the Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday.
