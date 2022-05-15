ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Fire Department looking for potential arsonist following church fire

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday afternoon flames erupted at Ellison Baptist...

Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home surveillance system caught a possible suspect leaving a scene where a woman was shot to death in her vehicle. Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Print Avenue on November 11, 2021. On arrival, officers found a woman shot inside her white Jeep...
Homicide detectives investigating after man shot dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive crime scene stretched from a closed-down Marathon gas station to Pleasant Hill Road. Memphis Police used a K-9 to help find clues. Officers investigated if gunfire from the eastbound lanes of Lamar Avenue is the reason behind the driver of a white four-door car getting shot and crashing his car in the gas station’s parking lot.
Man dies after shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting near a busy Memphis intersection. Investigators say a man was shot between Lamar Avenue and Pleasant Hill around 7 a.m. Tuesday. He died on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time. Information...
2 teens not old enough to drive charged in armed carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing serious charges after police said they carjacked multiple people in the same day, and they said these incidents happened at busy shopping centers. Both suspects in this care are minors – they’re only 13 and 15-years-old. Now, they’re facing a whole mess of charges. Police said the first […]
Church building fire caused by possible arson: MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church building behind Elliston Baptist Church in East Memphis was caught on fire Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened around 4 p.m. and was caused by possible arson. The building that burned don had recently been sold to the Buenas Nuevas Church. “Our plan was to tear it […]
Gunman robs Memphis dollar store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Memphis dollar store in broad daylight. The gunman entered a Dollar General store on Neely Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said he walked up the...
Man arrested in Orange Mound club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting at a club in Orange Mound that took the life of a security guard last month. At least three security guards were shot, one of them, now identified as Vincent Lasane Jr., died at the hospital. When Arianna Lasane’s brother […]
Memphis man arrested for shipping ‘Glock switches,’ having guns and drugs, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after detectives found nearly 400 THC vape pens, guns, drugs and cash during a search of his home. On March 4, Customs and Border Protection in Alaska notified the Homeland Security Investigations Office in Memphis about two parcels containing Glock conversion devices that transform a semiautomatic weapon into a gun capable of emptying an entire magazine with a single pull of the trigger.
