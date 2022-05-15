Memphis Fire Department looking for potential arsonist following church fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home surveillance system caught a possible suspect leaving a scene where a woman was shot to death in her vehicle. Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Print Avenue on November 11, 2021. On arrival, officers found a woman shot inside her white Jeep...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys who aren’t even old enough to legally drive were arrested for stealing two cars in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the first carjacking happened Monday, May 16 on Giacosa Place. A woman and another person were getting into...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of a suspect and two cars they say were involved in a North Memphis homicide. Just after midnight on Tuesday, May 10, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Hollywood Street near Vollintine Avenue. Officers found a man...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is on the scene of a shooting. Officials responded to the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a shooting. FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident. Download the FOX13 Memphis app...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County father and son are in jail after investigators said they had drugs, guns and illegal devices that make guns even more dangerous. And, the discovery all started with a USPS delivery. ”I like my city. I don’t want to worry about getting killed...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been six month since the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. He was gunned down in November inside a local cookie shop in south Memphis. His death rocked the community and the owners of the business where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Cookies. In...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to a fire that destroyed part of an east Memphis church. For decades Elliston Baptist Church has been a pillar in its community. But in recent years, the church has become a target for criminals. John...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in East Memphis. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Given Avenue, according to Memphis Police. A man was found suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive crime scene stretched from a closed-down Marathon gas station to Pleasant Hill Road. Memphis Police used a K-9 to help find clues. Officers investigated if gunfire from the eastbound lanes of Lamar Avenue is the reason behind the driver of a white four-door car getting shot and crashing his car in the gas station’s parking lot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who wasn’t happy with her hair is now wanted for theft and aggravated assault, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said a woman refused to pay to get her hair redone at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Rd. on Friday, May 13.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting near a busy Memphis intersection. Investigators say a man was shot between Lamar Avenue and Pleasant Hill around 7 a.m. Tuesday. He died on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time. Information...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing serious charges after police said they carjacked multiple people in the same day, and they said these incidents happened at busy shopping centers. Both suspects in this care are minors – they’re only 13 and 15-years-old. Now, they’re facing a whole mess of charges. Police said the first […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church building behind Elliston Baptist Church in East Memphis was caught on fire Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened around 4 p.m. and was caused by possible arson. The building that burned don had recently been sold to the Buenas Nuevas Church. “Our plan was to tear it […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Memphis dollar store in broad daylight. The gunman entered a Dollar General store on Neely Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said he walked up the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting at a club in Orange Mound that took the life of a security guard last month. At least three security guards were shot, one of them, now identified as Vincent Lasane Jr., died at the hospital. When Arianna Lasane’s brother […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a shooting at an Orange Mound club. The shooting happened at Club Memphis on April 24. Three people were shot, and a security guard died, according to Memphis Police. One victim went to Regional One with a gunshot wound to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after detectives found nearly 400 THC vape pens, guns, drugs and cash during a search of his home. On March 4, Customs and Border Protection in Alaska notified the Homeland Security Investigations Office in Memphis about two parcels containing Glock conversion devices that transform a semiautomatic weapon into a gun capable of emptying an entire magazine with a single pull of the trigger.
Comments / 0