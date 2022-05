OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released more details after officers shot and injured a suspect during a standoff situation last week in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department's tactical unit and bomb squad started serving a search warrant and arrest warrant at a home in the 15400 block of Haley Drive, near Choctaw Road. A news release says the arrest warrant was for two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device and one count of manufacturing an explosive device.

