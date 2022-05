A homeowner shot two burglars dead and held the other two at gunpoint until police arrived in Dekalb County. State police say the group of four burglars broke into the home around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, and were met by the man who owns the home. That’s when the homeowner allegedly fired at the burglars, hitting and killing two of them.

