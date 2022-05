Just received a first notice by mail on 5/17/22 for a parking violation issued on 9/1/14 from Montgomery County. The notice is dated 5/5/22. The first sentence of the notice reads, “Please be advised that there was a delay in mailing this notice” – A DELAY OF ALMOST 8 YEARS??? They had the gall to then add a $50 penalty for late payment bringing the ticket to $110. AND in order to contest the ticket I need to post the amount due as collateral.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO