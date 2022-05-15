ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden to visit Buffalo on Tuesday in aftermath of shooting

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday to meet with local leaders and community members in the wake of a shooting over the weekend that left 10 dead, the White House announced Sunday.

The White House in a statement said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting.”

An 18-year-old gunman, identified by police as Payton Gendron, opened fire on patrons at a Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, killing 10 and wounding three.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime, as 11 of the 13 people shot were Black.

Officials said Gendron, who published a white supremacist manifesto before carrying out the attack, drove hours to the market in a predominantly Black neighborhood, and live streamed part of the attack.

Biden in a speech Sunday afternoon at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service called the hatred at the root of the attack a “stain on the soul of America.”

The Buffalo shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings across the U.S. On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Orange County, California, where multiple people were shot and at least one died.

