The 170-mile-long Tahoe Rim Trail is the heart of Lake Tahoe’s extensive trail system. It travels through two states, and three wilderness areas, and takes you through a wide variety of ecosystems. There are deep forests of red fir covered in wolf lichen, smooth granite peaks rising above shimmering lakes, and soft volcanic rock covered with mules ears. And there is mile upon mile of spectacular views of Lake Tahoe from atop the ridges that give the trail its name. It is a beautiful place, and in recent years, it has also become a very popular place.

RENO, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO