Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation of mainly elderly people because of his political hatred for Taiwan sent a newspaper a seven-volume diary before the attack. The Chinese-language World Journal bureau in the Los Angeles area said it received the stacks of photocopied pages and a flash drive on Monday — a day after David Chou allegedly opened fire on people at a luncheon at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods. The paper didn’t report details of what was in the handwritten Chinese pages but the title referred to a “destroying angel” opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China. The documents were turned over to police. Chou is charged with killing one man and wounding seven other people. He has not yet entered a plea.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man accused of opening fire on a California church congregation of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners says the man recently spoke to him about his contempt for Taiwan. Jordin Davis of Las Vegas says the suspect, David Wenwei Chou, told him less than two weeks ago that he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt, and he disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities allege Chou was driven by political hatred against Taiwan.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling the man charged in a deadly California church shooting a crafty monster but his Las Vegas roommate says he seemed to be kind and generous — if it wasn’t all just an act. David Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities say Chou, driven by political hatred against Taiwan, apparently chose the church at random. His roommate says Chou would share his food, didn’t discuss politics and proclaimed himself a Christian.
Two 16-year-olds were charged with arson for their involvement in a late-night fire at Hueneme High School in Oxnard
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church has been identified. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweets that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Jail records show Chou is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The shots were fired during a lunch reception for the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a drone operator who got stuck on the side of a cliff on More Mesa near Mockingbird Lane in the Goleta Valley on Tuesday night. Firefighters found the victim and his friend who had ridden bikes down a trail. When...
It has only been 72 hours since 5-year-old Oliver Shine passed away in California with his dad. His mom Angelica Richards said Oliver was left alone when he fell into the pool, this incident is a tragic reminder for parents to always be alert when it comes to pool safety.
Nearly a century ago, lightning spawned a deadly fire that terrified a town for five days and triggered what was then described as "probably the strangest meteorological phenomenon ever noted in connection with a fire." Recent damage to homes and the environment in Southern California has some people thinking of...
Police in California said that four people have been critically wounded, and one person is dead after a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident. An additional person suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to police.
A man accused of attempted murder by stabbing was arrested in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the crime occurred
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a small brush fire on the shoulder of Highway 101 under the State Street overpass on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. The fire was first reported on Highway 101 and La Cumbre Road just...
– A fire broke out early this morning at around 5:34 a.m. at a Templeton residence on Sunnyside Way. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officers evacuated nearby homes and fire crews worked on retrieving pets from the fire. Two adult residents and one child were home when the fire...
A judge has ordered two Oxnard men to stand trial in connection with what prosecutors say was a gang-related shooting in El Rio that left one person dead. Deputies say that around 12:38 AM on January 11, 2020, they received a report of a shooting in that unincorporated area adjacent to Oxnard.
A Coalinga man who was suspected of driving over two pounds – or about $25,000 worth – of fentanyl into San Luis Obispo County was arrested in Nipomo last month
MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly
