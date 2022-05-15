ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and four others...

KEYT

Alleged church shooter sent diary to newspaper before attack

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation of mainly elderly people because of his political hatred for Taiwan sent a newspaper a seven-volume diary before the attack. The Chinese-language World Journal bureau in the Los Angeles area said it received the stacks of photocopied pages and a flash drive on Monday — a day after David Chou allegedly opened fire on people at a luncheon at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods. The paper didn’t report details of what was in the handwritten Chinese pages but the title referred to a “destroying angel” opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China. The documents were turned over to police. Chou is charged with killing one man and wounding seven other people. He has not yet entered a plea.
SANTA ANA, CA
KEYT

Roommate: Church shooting suspect voiced criticism of Taiwan

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man accused of opening fire on a California church congregation of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners says the man recently spoke to him about his contempt for Taiwan. Jordin Davis of Las Vegas says the suspect, David Wenwei Chou, told him less than two weeks ago that he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt, and he disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities allege Chou was driven by political hatred against Taiwan.
SANTA ANA, CA
KEYT

Police ID man held in Calif. in Vegas casino manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KEYT

Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling the man charged in a deadly California church shooting a crafty monster but his Las Vegas roommate says he seemed to be kind and generous — if it wasn’t all just an act. David Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities say Chou, driven by political hatred against Taiwan, apparently chose the church at random. His roommate says Chou would share his food, didn’t discuss politics and proclaimed himself a Christian.
SANTA ANA, CA
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church has been identified. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweets that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Jail records show Chou is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The shots were fired during a lunch reception for the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
Fox News

California shooting at church in Laguna Woods leaves one dead; congregants hog-tied gunman

Police in California said that four people have been critically wounded, and one person is dead after a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident. An additional person suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to police.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
