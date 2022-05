(Augusta, GA): Ana meets with Caroline Sullivan, Lead Technologist at AU Health Imaging, to discuss their bone density test, who needs them, and who is at risk for compromised bone density. May is National Osteoporosis Month and AU Health Imaging is running a special for this month only. For $124, you can get a mammogram and bone density test at their Wheeler Road location.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO