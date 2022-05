The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set to square off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seems most fans are already writing off the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. While the majority seem to think the Celtics will take down the Heat and reach the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler isn’t bothered by the outside noise. Via Wes Golderberg, Butler claimed that he and his teammates aren’t paying attention to “what anybody else picks” and are going to play with their usual fighting mentality.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO