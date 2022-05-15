ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says

By Arlette Saenz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to meet with the families of victims after a racially motivated mass shooting Saturday at a grocery store left 10 people dead, the White House announced Sunday. Biden told reporters earlier Sunday he had "not...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
