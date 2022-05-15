ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Preparing for the June judicial elections

By Andrew Harris
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook County Circuit Court Judge Debra Walker joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 5.18.22: Mayor Lightfoot’s curfew, Irvin v. Bailey, and racist attack in Buffalo

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals break down a variety of stories including Mayor Lightfoot’s wish to impose a curfew in Chicago after an uptick of violence downtown, the race for Illinois governor including WTTW finding text messages that Richard Irvin had sent that showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump, the Richard Irvin v. Darren Bailey ads, Tuesday night’s primary elections across the U.S., Drew Peterson attorney Joel Brodsky telling WGN’s Ben Bradley that he knows where Stacy Peterson’s remains are located, the Arlington Heights board rejecting flying a Pride flag at their city hall, and the racist attack that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket last weekend. John also asks the Rascals the last three programs they have watched on television and we get some great recommendations from the gang!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Cook County, IL
columbiachronicle.com

‘Even when your voice shakes, speak the truth’: Abortion-rights demonstrations encompass downtown in wake of SCOTUS draft leak

Content Warning: The following article discusses the subject of rape; the Chronicle regrets any discomfort this may cause. Patricia Wallin had always been proud to live in the U.S. after moving from El Salvador, until she heard the news of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft indicating the court might overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Early voting in the Illinois primaries starts Thursday. Here’s how to cast a ballot.

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Early voting for Illinois’ June 28 primary elections begins on Thursday, and millions of Illinois residents are expected to once again be seeking alternatives to voting in-person on Election Day. Democrats currently occupy every office that’s elected statewide, and almost all of them are looking to retain their current seats in November. While voters consider candidates for one of Illinois’ U.S. Senate seats, governor, Congress and local judges, here’s an easy guide for how to vote in this year’s primary.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
blockclubchicago.org

At Chicago Abortion Rights Rally, More Than 1,000 People Turn ‘Anger Into Action’ — And Vow To Keep Fighting For Choice

UNION PARK — Thousands flooded Union Park Saturday morning to rally for abortion rights at an event organized by Planned Parenthood Illinois. The rally came in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft that shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed the right to safe abortions since 1973, according to Politico. That ruling isn’t final until the opinion is public, which is likely to happen in the next two months, according to Politico.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Has Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot kept her campaign promises?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office as an underdog and an outsider, promising reform and transparency. But since her term began — three years ago this Friday — she’s spent much of her time overseeing a city in the throes of a global pandemic, civil unrest, and rising crime.
CHICAGO, IL

