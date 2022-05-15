Preparing for the June judicial elections

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals break down a variety of stories including Mayor Lightfoot’s wish to impose a curfew in Chicago after an uptick of violence downtown, the race for Illinois governor including WTTW finding text messages that Richard Irvin had sent that showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump, the Richard Irvin v. Darren Bailey ads, Tuesday night’s primary elections across the U.S., Drew Peterson attorney Joel Brodsky telling WGN’s Ben Bradley that he knows where Stacy Peterson’s remains are located, the Arlington Heights board rejecting flying a Pride flag at their city hall, and the racist attack that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket last weekend. John also asks the Rascals the last three programs they have watched on television and we get some great recommendations from the gang!

