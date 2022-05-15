ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Washington state high school boys soccer playoff brackets: 2022 matchups, scoreboard

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

The 2022 WIAA state high school boys soccer playoff brackets are set for the first time in three years, with first round games beginning Tuesday.

Pasco is the No. 1 overall 4A seed, Mount Vernon is the No. 1 seed in 3A, Columbia River is No. 1 in 2A and Toppenish is No. 1 in 1A.

The quarterfinals take place Friday and Saturday (May 20-21) with teams across the state clashing to advance to the semifinals. Game times and dates are expected to be announced soon.

Here are all the WIAA state boys soccer brackets for each classification:

CLASS 4A BOYS STATE SOCCER BRACKETS

CLASS 3A BOYS STATE SOCCER BRACKETS

CLASS 2A BOYS STATE SOCCER BRACKETS

CLASS 1A BOYS STATE SOCCER BRACKETS

(RELATED: The Class 4A district boys soccer title game that just wouldn't end ... finally did after 16 rounds of penalty kicks)

Washington district round baseball coverage

--Andy Buhler; @AndyBuhler .

