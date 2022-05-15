Washington state high school boys soccer playoff brackets: 2022 matchups, scoreboard

The 2022 WIAA state high school boys soccer playoff brackets are set for the first time in three years, with first round games beginning Tuesday.

Pasco is the No. 1 overall 4A seed, Mount Vernon is the No. 1 seed in 3A, Columbia River is No. 1 in 2A and Toppenish is No. 1 in 1A.

The quarterfinals take place Friday and Saturday (May 20-21) with teams across the state clashing to advance to the semifinals. Game times and dates are expected to be announced soon.

Stay with SBLive Washington all weekend and throughout the postseason for scores and more coverage.

For complete statewide scores and schedules, check our Washington scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON SCOREBOARD

Here are all the WIAA state boys soccer brackets for each classification:

(RELATED: The Class 4A district boys soccer title game that just wouldn't end ... finally did after 16 rounds of penalty kicks)

Washington district round baseball coverage

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

--Andy Buhler; @AndyBuhler .