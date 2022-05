Prosecutors in San Diego have dropped murder charges against a California woman who was facing a second murder trial for the 2000 death of her husband. Jane Dorotik, now 75, was convicted in 2001 of murdering Robert Dorotik, then 55. According to Dorotik, her husband had gone jogging on Feb. 12, 2000, and never returned home. She reported her husband missing, and his body was found by the side of the road the next morning.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO