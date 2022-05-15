ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gordon-Booth discusses co-responder bill

By Cole Henke
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG0Xh_0ff8PfrG00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Four cities across Illinois will launch a pilot program where police team up with mental health experts.

The co-responder model will have those experts respond to 9-1-1 calls with police to try and defuse situations and provide insight.

House Democrat Jehan Gordon-Booth discusses the program on this week’s Capitol Connection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois sets Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The local traffic directors for schools are receiving recognition from Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker has declared May 19 as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois to honor those who help ensure the safety of students throughout Illinois as they walk and bike to school. “Crossing guards are not only friendly faces […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs to ban “ghost guns” statewide

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, which bans the sale and possession of “ghost guns” statewide. A press release states that “ghost guns” refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited buyers to get around background checks. Ghost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Health alert issued for ham bought from Wal-mart

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois receives funding for family planning services

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois has received funding for family planning services previously restricted by the last federal administration. Governor Pritzker announced that Illinois has received $5.4 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that will support and expand access to equitable and affordable family planning services for low-income […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois State Police: Fatal crash involves Ohio man

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police (ISP) say that one person has died in a crash. Police say that on May 16 around 5:15 p.m., the driver of a semi truck was traveling westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 64 at milepost 103 near Wayne City. ISP says due to unknown reasons, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police#Nexstar#House#Democrat#Capitol Connection#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday World hosting 3,000 children with disabilities

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World will welcome more than 3,000 children with disabilities and their teachers and chaperones on May 18. The event is the 30th annual “Play Day” and will donate nearly $25,000 to support Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. The park will be open only for this private event. This will be the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Following primary election results in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races during the primary elections in Kentucky on May 17. Eyewitness News will be reporting on the results for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative 2nd District races. You will find those results as they’re counted on this page as well as other state election results. Below […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police enforcing “Click It or Ticket”

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says it will be doing more patrols for the next three weeks as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day. “Our focus is not on writing tickets but to encourage people to buckle up in order to save lives,” said […]
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Euchre: Indiana’s card game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When asked how long a typical Euchre game lasts, Tori Burke backtracked on her original answer of “30 minutes.” “Well, whenever I play,” she confessed, “we typically talk a while so probably it takes longer than it could.” Together with fellow senior Ellie Villaruz, Burke leads the Euchre Club at […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Democrats react to Rep. Booker’s historic nomination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy