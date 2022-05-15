ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents of Ukraine’s Kalush in “seventh heaven” after home band wins Eurovision

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALUSH, Ukraine (Reuters) – Residents of Kalush said on Sunday they were in “seventh heaven,” jumping and rejoicing after a band from the western Ukrainian city won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend. The Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision with their entry “Stefania”, surfing a wave...

