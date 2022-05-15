ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnbA9_0ff8PKW700

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family at this horrendous time.

“We are investigating the incident and previous incidents involving dogs at this address.

“While our enquiries to find out what happened will be thorough and are very much in their infancy, we suspect that this little boy has sadly succumbed to injuries received as a result of a dog attack.

“I understand this is an extremely distressing incident for all concerned and this news will rock the local community.

“I can only assure everyone that we will work relentlessly to establish the full circumstances that led to this tragedy and while we retain an open mind, this is now being dealt with as a criminal investigation.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area – we will be there to carry out an investigation and address any concerns residents may have.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call 0161 856 5413 quoting incident 1615.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Youth ‘laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava’

A 14-year-old boy laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava White, a court has heard.More than 20 members of Ava’s family and friends were in court for the start of the teenager’s trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, where the defendant, who denies murder, appeared by videolink.Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said Ava and the defendant had been in the city centre with friends on the evening of November 25 last year and met “by chance encounter”.The court heard the defendant had been in possession of a flick knife with a 7.5cm blade and had pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Rochdale#Crime#Manchester
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Two 3-year-old boys playing in horse corral killed in "senseless DUI crash," Utah sheriff says

A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy