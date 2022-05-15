20 acre Smugglers Fire near Sasabe now 90% contained

This article was updated on 05/16/22

The Smugglers Fire burning northwest of Sasabe has been 90% contained, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZSF).

AZSF shared that more accurate mapping of the fire shows a decreased burned area. The fire burned approximately 20 acres.

The fire began Sunday, May 15.

The Smugglers Fire, which has burned 50 acres as of Sunday evening, is now 50% contained. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZSF) says the fire is burning to the south in rugged terrain and there are no values at risk. During

Two Single Engine Air Tankers were dispatched to handle the situation. Phoenix Crew is en route and additional engines and water tenders are being requested says AZSF.

