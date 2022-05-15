ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hermans Road and South Iguana Road closed due to house fire

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
Details regarding this fire are currently limited.

A house fire started around 1:00 p.m. currently the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters also had to deal with a brush fire in the same location which is now contained.

Currently, East Herman Road and South Iguana Road have closed just in case the fire restarts.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News

