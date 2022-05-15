East Hermans Road and South Iguana Road closed due to house fire
Details regarding this fire are currently limited.
A house fire started around 1:00 p.m. currently the cause of the fire has not been determined.
Firefighters also had to deal with a brush fire in the same location which is now contained.
Currently, East Herman Road and South Iguana Road have closed just in case the fire restarts.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0