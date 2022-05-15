ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Shaylan Ahearn’s success on draws propels No. 2 seed Maryland women’s lacrosse to 19-6 rout of Duke in NCAA Tournament

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkGdb_0ff8P5MT00
Maryland celebrates a goal against Johns Hopkins on April 2. The No. 2 seed Terps cruised to a 19-6 win over Duke in an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday in College Park and will host No. 7 seed Florida in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The task might have seemed intimidating.

Not only was Shaylan Ahearn, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team’s top draw specialist, asked to tangle with Duke’s Maddie Jenner, the nation’s leader in draw controls who set an NCAA Division I single-season record in that category this spring, but the 5-foot-7 Ahearn also gave up seven inches to Jenner.

Ahearn, however, refused to get drawn into the trap of viewing her matchup with Jenner as anything bordering on a personal level.

“I get that excited for everyone I do the draw against because I honestly see it as another opportunity to step on the field and get a little bit better,” said the Woodbine resident and Glenelg Country School graduate. “I think the tournament, I’ve been feeling really good with the draw, but it’s because our whole team is on the same page, not because I’m necessarily doing anything different.”

That fervor served Ahearn well. The junior corralled nine draws herself — the Terps won 18 of 28 overall — and added a pair of goals in a 19-6 romp over the visiting Blue Devils in an NCAA Tournament second-round game before an announced 1,111 at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. They will welcome No. 7 seed Florida to College Park for a quarterfinal game on Thursday at a time to be announced.

The Gators (17-4) disposed of Jacksonville, 15-10, in an earlier second-round game.

How thorough was Maryland (18-1), the No. 2 seed that has now won 10 games in a row? The offense chased Duke starting goalkeeper Sophia LeRose — who had made a career-high 17 saves in Friday’s 17-12 win against Johns Hopkins in the first round — from the game with 2:46 left in the second quarter and then permanently at the start of the fourth.

The defense shut out the Blue Devils for a nearly 23-minute stretch spanning the second and third quarters. And the Terps played the final 30:05 under a running clock that was implemented when they reached a 15-5 advantage with five seconds left in the second period and maintained that 10-goal gap for the remainder of the game.

A significant portion of Maryland’s success could be linked to the play of Ahearn and her teammates on the draw circle, graduate student defender Abby Bosco and sophomore midfielder Shannon Smith. Smith, a Phoenix resident and Roland Park graduate who transferred from North Carolina in the offseason, controlled four draws and compiled two goals and one assist, and Bosco finished with two draw controls while marking Duke’s top playmaker in graduate student midfielder Catriona Barry.

Ahearn said they and assistant coach Caitlyn Phipps developed a strategy to negate Jenner’s reach, which she had used to lead the country by averaging 12.1 draw controls per game.

“It was kind of to push the ball away from her and to my teammates on the circle,” Ahearn said. “It was to get the ball out into the circle if necessary and have the trust in my teammates for them to win them in the circle.”

A 10-0 run by the Terps in a 20:29 stretch spanning the second and third quarters was founded on nine consecutive draw controls — five by Ahearn, three by Smith, and two by Bosco. A Blue Devils team that entered the game ranked 10th in the country in shots per game at 34 managed just 13 attempts — their lowest total since at least 2017.

At times, Maryland appeared to be playing lacrosse’s version of make-it, take-it. Coach Cathy Reese credited Ahearn with honing her craft all season.

“She studies it, she works on it, it’s important to her, she competes at it,” Reese said. “We’ve had our ups and downs on the draw, and this has been something in the past couple of games where we’ve really seen our draw group really dial in on, and it’s been great. Duke has dominated the draw in most of their games all season long. So for us to make that area competitive, it was crucial to our success today.”

Jenner raised her NCAA single-season draw control record to 233, but had only four against Ahearn and the Terps — her lowest total since managing just two in a 15-5 loss to Syracuse on March 6, 2021. Blue Devils coach Kerstin Kimel deflected any finger-pointing.

“Certainly the loss does not go on Maddie’s shoulders whatsoever,” Kimel said. “We win as a team, we lose as a team. She can take the draw and potentially win it to herself at times, but everybody else has to chip in whether it was the kids on the retraining line or kids on the circle. And unfortunately, some of our draw circle kids were fouling, which gave them possession. That’s nothing that Maddie can do.”

With graduate student defender Katie Cosgrove face-guarding graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley (one goal, one assist) and getting help from her Duke teammates, the Terps got plenty of spark from junior attacker and Hereford graduate Libby May (five goals, one assist), Marriotts Ridge graduate and sophomore attacker Eloise Clevenger and freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin (three goals, one assist each).

“It really doesn’t matter who’s scoring the goals out there,” said May, a Phoenix resident. “When they’re shutting off some other attackers, people have to step up. So I think that’s how that played out.”

Barry paced the Blue Devils (16-4) with two goals and one assist, and sophomore midfielder Katie Keller chipped in two goals. After watching her team get dominated in shots (37-13) and ground balls (20-10), Kimel made a prediction about Maryland.

“I think they’ve got a life in them moving forward in the tournament, and I think that they will be a tough out,” she said.

NCAA TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

NO. 7 FLORIDA@NO. 2 MARYLAND

Thursday, TBD

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Terrapins To Play In 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland men’s basketball will play in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Tip-Off Tournament in November, taking on Saint Louis in the first round. The Terps and Billikens will play Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars will face off on the same day, and the winners and losers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the championship and consolation games. “This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program,” Maryland men’s basketball...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
City
Phoenix, MD
State
North Carolina State
College Park, MD
Sports
City
Woodbine, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Late Faculty Member Leaves Over $1M To Stevenson University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime faculty member of Stevenson University left his workplace with a $1.3 million bequest from his estate, the school announced Wednesday. Gilbert “Gil” Wegad, who passed away in 2020, founded Stevenson’s first program in Accounting and served as an adjunct professor of accounting for almost thirty years, the Owings Mills-based school said. Wegad’s contribution will be used to increase the endowment for a scholarship he established for Stevenson Nursing students and to support funding for campus expansion and improvements. The professor established the Bertha G. Wegad, RN Memorial Endowment Fund for Scholarships to Nursing Students in 1998 in honor of...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Wbaltv.com

Live! Casino and Hotel previews their Preakness event

HANOVER, Md. — Preakness is just around the corner and if you are not headed to Pimlico this year for the race, Live! Casino and Hotel has you covered. Joining us with more on what they have planned is director of food & beverage for Live! Casino & Hotel, Brian Fountain.
HANOVER, MD
WTOP

How does Maryland plant 5 million trees? It’s complicated

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Growing up in West Baltimore, Greg Burks never thought much about the lack of vegetation around him. But his younger brother suffered from asthma, and that was one of the family’s primary concerns.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Division#Glenelg Country School
Wbaltv.com

Columbia couple to open new indoor pickleball court in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — Denise andWill Richards witnessed firsthand the growing passion for pickleball. They were in a converted horse arena in Pennsylvania that lacked heat and proper restrooms. To make matters worse, it was the middle of winter. Still, the place was packed with people playing pickleball -- a hybrid of badminton, Ping Pong and tennis. The scene triggered a plan to open Dill Dinkers, an indoor pickleball court in Howard County.
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Meet The Candidates: State Delegate, District 30A

Roughly two months remain before the primary election, with early voting starting on July 7 and Election Day arriving on July 19. Who are the candidates on this year’s ballot? The Voice asked each of them to submit a short bio to share their respective backgrounds and priorities. Here...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Baltimore

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Deliver Keynote Remarks At University Of Maryland, Baltimore’s Commencement Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement ceremony this week, the university announced Tuesday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the face of federal efforts to combat COVID-19, is scheduled to give those remarks to the Class of 2022 when they formally graduate on Thursday. “His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the profession fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” the university said, noting that the graduating class includes future nurses, doctors and pharmacists whose work played a key role during the pandemic. Fauci’s audience will be made up of graduates from the University of Maryland’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work, law and graduate programs. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. President Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy