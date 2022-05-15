ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roldan scores in Sounders’ 3-1 win over Minnesota United

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan’s goal proved to be pivotal as the Seattle Sounders picked up a 3-1 win over Minnesota United on Sunday.

Roldan’s goal put the Sounders (3-5-1) — who snapped a three-game losing streak — up for good at 2-1 in the 74th minute. Raul Ruidiaz got an assist on the goal.

Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro both scored once for the Sounders.

United’s (4-5-2) goal was scored by Robin Lod.

The Sounders outshot United 17-12, with eight shots on goal to four for United.

Minnesota has lost three in a row.

Stefan Frei saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the eight shots he faced for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Sounders visiting the Houston Dynamo while United hosts the LA Galaxy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

