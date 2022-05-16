How OC Church Members Prevented Gunman From Shooting More Victims

Orange County Sheriff says a gunman in the mass shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods was subdued by parishioners.

During a press conference Sunday, officials said the alleged shooter, an Asian man, was hog-tied with an electrical cord when officers arrived at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road about 2 p.m. Sunday.

One person was killed and five others wounded, four of them critically. Orange County Sheriff's Department said all victims were Asian, The oldest was 92-years-old and the youngest is 66-years-old. The motive for the attack was being investigated,

"A shooting at a church in Laguna Woods has left multiple people injured and one deceased. This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,'' said Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, whose district includes Laguna Woods. ``This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement Sunday afternoon that said it was monitoring the shooting and working closely with local law enforcement. “No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the statement read.

Photo KOGO News