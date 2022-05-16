ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

How OC Church Members Prevented Gunman From Shooting More Victims

Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSSyI_0ff8OPDn00

Orange County Sheriff says a gunman in the mass shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods was subdued by parishioners.

During a press conference Sunday, officials said the alleged shooter, an Asian man, was hog-tied with an electrical cord when officers arrived at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road about 2 p.m. Sunday.

One person was killed and five others wounded, four of them critically. Orange County Sheriff's Department said all victims were Asian, The oldest was 92-years-old and the youngest is 66-years-old. The motive for the attack was being investigated,

"A shooting at a church in Laguna Woods has left multiple people injured and one deceased. This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,'' said Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, whose district includes Laguna Woods. ``This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement Sunday afternoon that said it was monitoring the shooting and working closely with local law enforcement. “No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the statement read.

Photo KOGO News

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Man arrested after altercation inside Anaheim church

A man was taken into custody in Anaheim Friday morning after he allegedly stormed into a church while a prayer service was being held and got into an altercation with parishioners. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the St. Anthony Claret Church at 1450 E. La Palma Ave. The man,...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old arrested following explosion at Grand Terrace Middle School

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 
GRAND TERRACE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two students are injured in explosion at middle school; 14-year-old student is arrested

Two students were injured when an explosion took place at a middle school, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Friday, May 20 at 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to Terrace Hills Middle School in Grand Terrace after receiving reports of a loud explosion that created excessive smoke on the school grounds, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies quickly located the area where the explosion occurred.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Palm Springs home, striking resident

A 36-year-old man was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail today on suspicion of breaking into a Palm Springs home and striking a resident in the face. The suspect, a 36-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors in the 700 The post Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Palm Springs home, striking resident appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Longtime Santa Ana teacher arrested after 4 female students at Adams Elementary School report "inappropriate" touching

A substitute teacher who taught at Santa Ana Unified School District schools for 18 years faces charges of sexually molesting four female students at Adams Elementary School, Santa Ana police said Friday.Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on May 6 after officers went to Adams Elementary School, 2130 S. Raitt St., to investigate allegations that he had molested four students while in the classroom.The students were all girls between the ages of 8 and 9. They told school officials Morales touched them inappropriately separately, and at different times throughout the day, in a classroom, according to Santa Ana police officials.Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years, and now works as a substitute teacher. He was booked on suspicion of child molestation, but was released after posting $100,000 bail. According to Orange County sheriff's jail records, a court date has not been scheduled in his case.Anyone with more information can contact Santa Ana police Detective Anthony Pacheco at (714) 245-8352 or via email at Apacheco@santa-ana.org.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Gavin Newsom
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff’s Dept posts home security tips after increase in home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County￼

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department posted a series of home security tips after cases of home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County. "Over the past few weeks, a number of home invasion robberies have occurred throughout Riverside County. As we continue to investigate, we urge you to be vigilant" reads the post by the Sheriff's Dept. The post Sheriff’s Dept posts home security tips after increase in home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

OC Fair Feels Echoes of Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe

This story has been updated to include new statements from more OC Fair Board directors. The FBI corruption probe into an exclusive “cabal” of powerful people who allegedly control Anaheim from behind the scenes has also put a spotlight on the relationships between board members in charge of the OC Fairgrounds, of all places.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Oc Church#Asian#El Toro Road#D Irvine#Kogo News
oc-breeze.com

OC Sheriff arrests man suspected in Laguna Woods church shooting

Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man suspected of entering a Laguna Woods church and shooting multiple victims during a lunch banquet. At 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road. When deputies arrived, they found the congregants had detained the suspect by tackling him then tying his legs with extension cords.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
recordgazette.net

Central School teacher’s emergency situation under investigation

The Central Elementary School community in Banning suffered a shock Wednesday morning, May 18, which went on lockdown after a teacher reportedly attempted suicide. The incident occurred before school started, and did not happen in front of students. Students reported seeing blood and yellow tape cordoning off the hallway by...
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Riverside woman held at gunpoint amid spike in home invasions

Two armed robbers held a Riverside woman at gunpoint adding to a growing string of similar home invasions."These are true, legitimate victims who are at their homes doing nothing to solicit this type of criminal activity at their house when these suspects come in violently and rob them," said Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback. In this latest robbery, two armed suspects, arriving about an hour apart, could be seen on security video breaking into the woman's home before holding her at gunpoint and robbing her. In the past month, three home invasions have happened nearby on April 10, May 10 and May...
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is looking for an armed man who stole a tent from Wal Mart

On 3/15/2022, the wanted suspect selected a camping item and approached the victim at the exit. The victim contacted the suspect and asked for the receipt. The suspect brandished a large bladed knife in his right hand and told the victim to get away. In fear for his safety, the victim backed away from the suspect.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy