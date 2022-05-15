ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth, 96, Smiles As She Celebrates Her Milestone Platinum Jubilee: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsCX9_0ff8O1Mq00
Image Credit: Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth delighted family, friends and fans as she attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed an evening of festivities, including a televised event called “A Gallop Through History,” which featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses to tell the story of her royal reign. She was also honored by a slew of celebrity presenters, such as Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxjed_0ff8O1Mq00
Queen Elizabeth attended her Platinum Jubilee on May 15, 2022. (Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

Dressed in a chic gray wrap and a light blue dress, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the event with her son, Prince Edward. As she was greeted to a standing ovation, the matriarch made her way to her seat using a walking stick, to the surprise of many as her mobility has been a concern as of late.

Tom and Helen led the theatrical production portion of the celebration, with the Mission Impossible star calling it a privilege to be a part of the Platinum Jubilee when he spoke to iTV, per People. “What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life. Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Fa0s_0ff8O1Mq00
Queen Elizabeth arrives to her Platinum Jubilee on May 15, 2022. (Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

The party is only just beginning for the monarch, as activities will continue into next month, as the coronation of Queen Elizabeth actually took place more than a year after she became the monarch following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952. The official date is June 2, 1953, and to celebrate it, a weekend of festivities is planned for the kingdom this year. Beginning on June 2, events will include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

