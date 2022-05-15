ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

“Car Bash” raises money for mental health awareness

By Justin Walker
WTVQ
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one Lexington attraction has teamed up with a mental health organization to spread awareness. It was all part of a partnership between LexRage and Mental Health America of Kentucky. Resident Mike Elmore knows a thing or two about mental...

WTVQ

Lexington Fire Department recruiting female firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is actively recruiting for female firefighters. The department says since 2015, the number of women among the department’s ranks has grown from 15-to-27. The department says one of its most important goals is to have its ranks reflect the makeup...
LEXINGTON, KY
Laurel County Public Health Director Issues Statement On Baby Formula Shortage

Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said there continues to be a shortage of infant formula nationwide. He said the White House is currently working on strategies to increase production of formula and help families access existing stock. He said if you are not able to find your baby’s formula, you should contact your pediatrician. To assist participants of its program, WIC has provided temporary formula substitutions which include store-brand formulas such as Parent’s Choice and Comforts brands that can be purchased with WIC benefits if the prescribed formula is not available. WIC participants can call the WIC office if they have questions about formula substitutions. Hensley said you should not dilute your baby’s formula, even for a short amount of time. Doing so can reduce the amount of nutrients a baby received which can lead to potential serious complications. Infants have unique nutritional needs, because of rapid growth, and appropriate intake of calories and nutrients directly translates into physical growth and neurological development. Babies who do not get the recommended vitamins and other nutrients they need to help their tissues and organs grow and function face significant short- and long-term health risks. He said the Laurel County Health Department will continue to monitor the shortage and post updates on their Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
CINCINNATI, OH
Best U.S. cities to live in: Where does Lexington rank?

LEXINGTON, Ky (FOX 56) — A report by U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas with the highest population in order to find which was the best to live in. Rankings were based on strength of the job market, quality of life, desirability, and value. Lexington ranked 34th for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Dale Woolum exits rocky path to one of positive fulfillment and concern for others

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part about William “Dale” Woolum, who until his recent release, spent four decades incarcerated in various prisons, including the Kentucky Penitentiary. Last week’s part one chronicled his time in prison. Part two looks at the challenges of the past and more recently, his striving to become a model citizen going forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
A church plant success story: ‘The Lord’s hand is all over Boo’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (KT) - Tucked into the community of Manchester in Clay County is Cross Mountain Fellowship, a Kentucky Baptist Convention assisted church plant led by Pastor John “Boo” Smith. Boo, as he is affectionately called, formerly pastored Gray Fork Baptist Church in Manchester. While he was pastoring,...
MANCHESTER, KY
Christian Academy of Louisville, I Completed Your Assignment: A Love Letter to Myself

Editor’s Note: On Friday, May 13, JP Davis posted a photo of an assignment from the Christian Academy of Louisville, asking students to write a letter to a hypothetical friend “struggling with homosexuality” to persuade them of “the goodness of God’s design” “in a way that does not approve of any sin.” The Academy has confirmed the assignment’s authenticity and said that it is reviewing it, although the school also reaffirmed its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman and sex should only occur within marriage. This is Davis’ response: a letter to a young JP.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Groups rally for affordable housing in Lexington ahead of primary

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On the eve of primary election day, several people attended a rally for affordable housing, which has been a hot button issue for families in Fayette County. “We deserve better and like the prices are not affordable and it doesnt make sense to me,” said Asan Parks....
LEXINGTON, KY
Small Kentucky town mourns death of 6-year-old after fishing accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who knew and loved Leo Shouse are mourning after the 6-year-old died Sunday night in a fishing accident in Red Lick Creek. According to a report by LEX 18, his mother, Natasha, said Leo loved green, going outside and making people smile. She said he was a sweet little boy who just wanted to play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington ‘StreetFest’ brings in large crowd

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Playing in the middle of the road is often a dangerous thing to do. Saturday, a unique event gave citizens the chance to do that safely. Lexington’s first-ever “StreetFest” celebrated warm weather and shared space. Oliver Lewis Way was blocked off to traffic, so everyone was able to enjoy the multiple activities. It was hosted by the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
LEXINGTON, KY
US offering third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. is now offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. After the federal government started offering free at-home tests in January, Americans now have access to 16 tests per address. A second round of tests was shipped out in March, and every home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY

