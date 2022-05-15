ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Laguna Woods church shooting: Alleged gunman identified as 68-year-old man from Las Vegas

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjCVr_0ff8NmXP00

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — One person is dead and at least five people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Southern California.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

Officials said a man died at the scene, and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims were adults.

Update 11:47 a.m. EDT May 16: Police have identified the alleged gunman as David Chou, 68 years old, from Las Vegas.

He has been charged with one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, KNBC reported.

Original report: Police said the shooting suspect was eventually stopped by churchgoers, who overpowered him and then hogtied his legs with an extension cord until deputies arrived. They also removed two guns from the shooter, police said.

“I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” Hallock says.

About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson. Braun said that most of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent.

Deputies detained the suspect, who is an Asian man in his 60s. Police say that the man is not believed to live in the community.

The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The shooting comes one day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said that they were actively monitoring the situation.

Laguna Woods is located in Orange County, California and has a median age of 77, according to a 2010 census.

Most of the city consists of Laguna Woods Village, a private, gated retirement community formally known as Leisure World.

Check back for more on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WDBO

Police search for suspects after video shows shootout at California 7-Eleven

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — A wild shootout was caught on camera at a California 7-Eleven, and police are searching for the suspects who opened fire. The Montebello Police Department posted video on its Facebook page showing the shootout inside the 7-Eleven on April 30. The video shows a man in a long-sleeved shirt walking toward the exit, exchanging some words with another man, and then starting shooting. A second person fires back as other people inside the convenience store scramble for cover.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

California school bus driver arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to students

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California school bus driver was arrested Tuesday for allegedly supplying fentanyl to students, officials say. The Riverside Police Department says they were contacted by a school staff member who told officers that another employee was possibly providing fentanyl to students. The school is a non-public school for students with special needs from kindergarten through 12th grade.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County

Twin brothers charged in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon have been extradited to Riverside County. Elijah Ray Burt, 19, and Emanuel Rick Burt, 19, were arrested in Las Vegas in late April. Elijah has been charged with murder while Emanuel is charged with conspiracy The post Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglars Busted After Hitting Same Store for the Third Time

May 18, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Obviously unaware of the eternal verity of the adage “third time’s the charm,” Oxnard residents Ryan Taylor and Brooke Scheer appear to suffer from a compulsion to push their luck. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Brett...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chou
Person
Gavin Newsom
foxla.com

2 arrested in beating death of homeless man in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Detectives arrested two people in connection with the homicide of a homeless man in Anaheim last year. Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, both homeless individuals in Anaheim, were arrested by police for the beating death of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson on Nov. 15, 2021. Johnson, 32,...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Homeless man stabbed, wounded in unprovoked Garden Grove attack

Authorities are looking for a suspect who violently stabbed and critically wounded a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in the Garden Grove area late Sunday night. At about 10:30 p.m., Garden Grove police were called to the 12900 block of Beach Boulevard where Orange County Sheriff's deputies had found a man who had been stabbed in the face several times, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The victim was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital with major trauma to his head and face, police said. His condition Monday was unknown. ...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Presbyterian#Oc Sheriff#Churchgoers
ABC 15 News

Churchgoers hog-tied man accused of carrying out CA mass shooting

The man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Church in California was subdued by parishioners, authorities said. During a press conference Sunday, officials said the alleged shooter, an Asian man, was hog-tied with an electrical cord when officers arrived at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Hills. The...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at church: Authorities

One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday, authorities said. Four were critically hurt and one person suffered minor injuries from the shooting inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. All victims are adults and range in age from 66 to 92 years old, the sheriff's office said.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Found Dead in Cell at Southwest County Jail

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of an inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a cell at the southwest Riverside County jail, according to sheriff’s Capt. David Holm. After...
MURRIETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC Los Angeles

Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

A group of churchgoers in Orange County stopped a mass shooter after he opened fire on a luncheon, hog-tying him with an extension cord until authorities could arrive at the Laguna Woods church. One person was dead while at least five people were hurt, four critically and one with minor...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Robert Bailey Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 110 Freeway [Los Angeles, CA]

54-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident near 4th Street. The accident happened on the northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the 4th Street overpass. According to the medical examiner, Bailey succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after receiving blunt force trauma injuries from the motorcycle vs car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy