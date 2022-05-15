ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gurriel stays hot, Verlander solid, Astros blank Nats 8-0

By HARVEY VALENTINE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9rW1_0ff8NXFO00
1 of 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Sunday.

Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs.

“I’m not surprised,” manager Dusty Baker said of Gurriel, who has raised his average to .248 during a five-game hitting streak. “Water seeks its own level. I wasn’t worried about Yuli. He was probably more worried about himself than I was worried about him. Yuli’s going to hit.”

A day after allowing 13 runs as Houston’s 11-game winning streak ended, Astros pitchers returned to form, tossing their fourth shutout in seven games, a four-hitter kicked off by Verlander.

After taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, Verlander (5-1) didn’t allow a hit Sunday until surrendering back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth and Houston up 2-0. Baker opted to leave him in and Verlander retired César Hernández on a popup before getting Juan Soto to ground out with his 107th pitch.

“He did a great job. He battled,” Baker said. “Specifically in the fifth. He had some tough hitters up there. Boy, that was the turning point in the game. Put us in a position to come back in, take a breather and score some more.”

Verlander struck out five and walked three in his in his seventh start since returning from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was making his first start of the season on four days’ rest and threw his most pitches since his no-hitter in September of 2019.

“You kind of go do something new and see how you respond, see how the elbow responds,” Verlander said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets a little sore, just the first time being really stressed like that.”

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-6) was solid early before allowing home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. He allowed five runs on six hits over six-plus innings. Washington has lost each of Corbin’s eight starts.

McCormick walked with one out in the fifth. Corbin caught him leaning at first, but Josh Bell’s throw to second was wide and McCormick was safe. The Nationals challenged but lost the appeal, and Maldonado sent Corbin’s next pitch over the visitors’ bullpen in left center to make it 2-0.

Gurriel hit a solo homer in the sixth and McCormick’s two-run shot with no outs in the seventh ended Corbin’s afternoon. Altuve homered leading off the ninth.

Washington hitters were held to four singles.

“Look who we faced today,” manager Dave Martinez said. “We’ve been swinging the bat well. Regardless of whether or not we score runs, we’ve been getting five, six, seven, eight hits a game. Today, that guy was good.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Jeremy Peña (knee) missed his third game. Baker said Saturday he expected Peña to play Sunday, but Peña woke up sore and was given another day.

DUBON’S DEBUT

Infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon, acquired in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, made his Astros debut. He played the final two innings at shortstop and went 0-for-1. Houston optioned infielder Niko Goodrum to Triple-A Sugar Land. He hit .116 in 15 games for the Astros.

BELL RINGING

Nationals first baseman Josh Bell was 1-for-3 with a walk. He’s hitting .338 with five doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored over his past 20 games.

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.38 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at Boston on Monday. He is 5-7 with a 4.87 ERA in 20 career starts against the Red Sox.

Nationals: RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58) opens a three-game series at Miami. He was 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA in two starts against the Marlins last season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces Retirement

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Red Sox CEO looking to buy the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals could be on the market. And the former CEO of the Boston Red Sox would be interested. The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports he’s “Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Homer
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon batting last for Astros Monday

The Houston Astros will start Mauricio Dubon at shortstop for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dubon will bat ninth and cover shortstop Monday while Aledmys Diaz catches a breather. Our models project Dubon, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.9 fantasy points against the Red...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nats 8 0#Ap#The Houston Astros
Yardbarker

The Yankees struck gold with one underrated relief pitcher

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball, featuring youngsters like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt but also veterans who have contributed significantly to start the 2022 season. In fact, every Yankee relief pitcher with more than 10 innings pitched, aside from Jonathan Loáisiga, hosts an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The All-Time Bad First Pitch

Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high. Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cardinals Sunday Night baseball win had Cubs fan in shambles

The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals share an intense rivalry, but one fan in particular appeared to be very bitter following the Cards performance on Sunday Night Baseball. The National League Central Division is home to some intense rivalries. Despite the fact the Milwaukee Brewers have been one...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Chad Wallach sitting for Angels Monday

The Los Angeles Angels did not include Chad Wallach in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wallach will take a seat Monday while Austin Romine starts at catcher and bats seventh against the Rangers. Our models project Wallach to make 83 more plate appearances this season and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting on Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Luis Barrera versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 95 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .253 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy