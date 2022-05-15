ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Skate Mission Plaza brings ‘big community’ of roller skaters to downtown SLO

By Catherine Allen
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmInw_0ff8NMmd00

The closest roller skating rink from the city of San Luis Obispo is about 40 minutes away — that is, until a pop-up rink came to Mission Plaza.

There’s one more week left for the Skate Mission Plaza rink, organized by the City of SLO and nonprofit organization, Downtown SLO , according to its news release.

The rink was installed May 6 and will be open through May 22 — offering music, disco balls and rental skates that are included in the admission ticket price.

According to a news release, the rink’s 1980s-themed opening night sold out with skaters of all ages. The night was full of themed outfits and music, featuring guest DJ Adam Montiel from Krush 92.5.

The event has been promoted by The SLORoll , a nonprofit “dedicated to uplifting our community through creativity, roller culture and physical activity.”

Terrance Brown, the founder of SB Rollers in Santa Barbara, visited the pop-up rink the first weekend it was opened, after hearing about it from The SLORoll.

Brown came out with his brother, sister-in-law and their kids.

“My brother, he just came back from deployment to the Army — six months,” Brown said. “So I was like, dude, once you come out here to Santa Barbara, we have to take a ride.”

Brown said he took up roller skating when he fell into “a dark place” during the COVID-19 lockdown. His mom was the first to suggest taking up a skating hobby.

“That was one of the good things that came along the road,” Brown said. “I know a lot of people were kind of relating to the same feeling that I felt. So I was like, if I can change, you know, two people’s lives … those two people will tell two more, and so on. And it just became a big community.”

The rink was installed by All Year Sports Galaxy , a company that sets up pop-up skating rinks across the country. The company was founded by Ukrainian Olympian Vadim Slivchenko, according to a news release.

Employee Artur Butov, who was working at the rink, said the company began in West Virginia but has been expanding to the West Coast. A student at West Virginia University, Butov said every employee either knows Slivchenko, or his son, personally.

Christy Nosti, a local parent, skated with her kids at the San Luis Obispo rink on opening day. She says they’ll come again.

“I took my kids to opening day, and they cannot stop talking about it,” Nosti said in the news release.

San Luis Obispo City Council member Andy Pease also stopped by, according to the release.

“It was so fun to skate in Mission Plaza and see a family-friendly (activity in) this beloved public space,” Pease said in the release. “The City of San Luis Obispo is proud to support activities like these to invite people to enjoy our downtown and support our businesses.”

How to get tickets to pop-up rink

Tickets are available on the Downtown SLO website and must be purchased in advance. Skaters will be admitted with online tickets via EventBrite.

Each skate session lasts one hour. An adult ticket costs $20 an hour, and tickets for kids under 12 are $10 an hour.

In addition to regular sessions, themed nights will continue through this last week. SLO REP will perform parts of their upcoming production of Xanadu on Thursday, while Friday is set to be a 1970s theme.

Skating will take place on the following days and times:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 3-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 3-9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UViM2_0ff8NMmd00
Roller skating in Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza on May 7. Catherine Allen/callen@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | $5,000 a Month for Small Studio Apartment in Santa Barbara?

PASS THE IPECAC: Rats, I have just learned, are gastrointestinally hardwired not to throw up. Higher primates — of which we are one — managed to evolve to our advanced state of sorry-dom only because of a finely tuned hair-trigger collective vomit reflex. If one of us blows, we all blow. If a member of the pack hurls, the presumption is they must have eaten something bad; as a precautionary measure, the rest go violently Vesuvian as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jonata & The Hilt Settle Into Permanent Home

For about 15 years, some of the most expensive and critically beloved wines in Santa Barbara County were made inside of cramped warehouses on the outskirts of Buellton. A chip shot away from the buzzing freeway, these nondescript, nearly windowless buildings were home to Jonata and The Hilt, some bottlings of which commanded $100-plus prices upon release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mickey D’s Leaving Santa Barbara’s State Street

In a case of epic coincidences, McDonald’s — the global fast food franchise — announced it was shutting down all operations in Russia the very same week word leaked that McDonald’s operation on the 1200 block of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara would soon be no more. Why Russia is obvious if a bit late, but the reasons for the State Street departure remain murky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
State
West Virginia State
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

15 things you must do in Santa Barbara

Looking for things to do in Santa Barbara? We have you covered with the best that SB has to offer. Whether you're a local, tourist, or student, there's more than enough here to keep you busy. From white sand beaches to sun-speckled streets, lively bars to laid-back restaurants, come see why SB is a destination for celebrities and vacationers alike.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Amtrak will now allow pets to travel onboard

Passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner. – Amtrak and the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, introduced a pet program for the Southern California train route. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner trains for only $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points beginning May 20.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Roller Rink#Skates#Roller Skaters#Skate Mission Plaza#Sloroll#Sb Rollers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 3-12

Dead female black bear found in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly The post Dead female black bear found in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
435
Followers
153
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy