ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio Partners with The Wilds for ‘Trim to Treat’

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Ohio – AEP Ohio’s forestry program is providing tasty treats for animals at The Wilds and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. AEP...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Rising gas prices could impact travel for some on Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amid record-high average gas prices Tuesday, AAA’s Memorial Day Travel Forecast predicted 39 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes during the holiday weekend. However, it is reported that many may stay home because of the prices. AAA reported the national...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

New Concord Fire Department receives CPR equipment

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Fire Department is the recipient of new CPR equipment. The CPR equipment was generously received from a grant provided by the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties. This grant allowed the department to update and replace the old CPR equipment which was almost 20 years old.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Road pavement project set to begin on State Route 16 in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON County, Ohio -Starting Wednesday, May 18, a road reconstruction project will begin on State Route 16 between the Muskingum County Line and Spitler Drive. At that time, work will begin on the two-lane section of State Route 16 between the southside of State Route 83 and AK Steel. Work will be completed in two-mile increments and traffic will be limited.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

State Street Bridge, Off-Ramp Closing May 31st in Zanesville

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The State Street bridge in Zanesville over I-70 will close for 95 – 120 days starting May 31st. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Additionally, the I-70 westbound off-ramp to State Street will be closed. Motorists will be able to use...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cumberland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Your Radio Place

Grant to Help Brighten Muskingum County's 'Storybook Christmas'

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The J.W. & M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation is providing a grant to help bring a new holiday centerpiece to Muskingum County’s “Storybook Christmas.” The Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors took to social media Tuesday to thank the foundation for its donation.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Area United Way to hold its Annual Meeting on Friday, May 20

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The United Way of Guernsey, Monroe, and Noble Counties will hold its annual meeting Friday, May 20 at noon. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave in Cambridge. UWGMN is a nonprofit in good standing,...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

New Afterschool & Summer Programs for Zanesville City Schools

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A state grant of just more than a $1 million will provide afterschool and summer programs for students at Zanesville City Schools. Muskingum Behavioral Health was awarded the grant to provide or enhance social emotional and academic enrichment programs. The Ohio Department of Education provided the grants to 161 community-based partners in an effort to address the academic needs and overall well-being of students most in need due to COVID-19. Funding will provide counselors in each building after school and during the summer offering a variety of programming, anxiety reduction strategies, and team-building/self-confidence activities. Programming will be available for elementary, middle and high school students. The program begins next month and runs through August 2024.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep Ohio#Columbus Zoo And Aquarium#Power Lines#The Wilds#Aep Ohio Partners
Your Radio Place

Man killed in fall from cliff at Hocking Hills State Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man fell to his death this weekend at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve which is part of the Hocking Hills State Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 45-year-old Willard Gay of Lima was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday after falling from an overlook at the preserve. A witness reported that Gay had dropped something and was in the process of retrieving it when he fell.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Southeastern Med Names Volunteer of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Southeastern Med’s Bill Shuman was recognized as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on April 20, 2022. Bill began volunteering at Southeastern Med in late 2019, pre-COVID. He continued to volunteer 2-3 days a week until all volunteers were furloughed in March 2020.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Seat Belts Save Lives – Click It or Ticket

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — No matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Representatives from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Zanesville Police Department, and Zanesville Fire Department announced Monday the launch of the annual safety initiative.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Pedestrian struck and killed in Muskingum County

NASHPORT, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along SR 586 in Licking Township, near Nashport, over the weekend. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the crash happened on Saturday afternoon about 3 pm on SR 586 near SR 146. Jirles says 38-year-old Bryan Butler of Zanesville was walking along SR 586 when he was struck by a pick-up truck. The pick-up was driven by 24-year-old Austin Ward of Zanesville. Ward was not injured in the crash. Butler was reportedly walking along the edge of the roadway when he was struck by the southbound pick-up truck.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Your Radio Place

James H. "Jameson" Ziler

James H. “Jameson” Ziler, 60 of Columbus, Ohio. James H. “Jameson” Ziler, age 60, of Columbus, Ohio, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Morrison House – Genesis Hospice Care in Zanesville. He was born December 28, 1961, in Zanesville, son of Diana McDonald (Ron) Arnold of Zanesville. Jameson was a 1980 graduate of Shenandoah High School. He attended Muskingum University and graduated from Zane State College with a degree in Business Administration. He did computer work most of his life. He loved gardening, especially flowers, decorating his home, and repurposing items. He also enjoyed cats.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge City Schools to host Summer Learning Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – New and enhanced summer programming is coming to Cambridge City Schools,. courtesy of the Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grant from the Ohio. Muskingum Valley Health Centers, collaborating with Cambridge City Schools. and other community partners, was awarded $908,000 in Afterschool Create and. Afterschool Expand grant...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

18-year-old killed in Coshocton County crash

COSHOCTON, Ohio -An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports that 18-year-old Timothy Crosby was traveling westbound on Township Road 256 when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned in a ditch. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Mary Beth Dougherty

Mary Beth Dougherty, 74, of Zanesville passed away on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Morrison House in Zanesville after a brave battle with cancer. Beth was born on March 11th,1948 in Zanesville and is the daughter of William and Thelma Decker. She married William Dougherty on August 19th,1976. Beth was a 1966 graduate of Zanesville High School and a1993 graduate of Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She furthered her education earning a Master of Arts from Nova Southeastern University in 2001. She taught for 20 years in the Zanesville City Elementary schools, serving the children of the community who loved her dearly. She ended her career in education at John McIntire Elementary as the Dean of Students. Since her retirement, she spent her time with her grandchildren, with whom she had a very close relationship. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she volunteered and served faithfully. Beth enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, giving gifts and walking with friends. In addition to her husband William, Beth is survived by her two sons; Robert (Michelle) Dougherty of Nashport OH and Daniel (Alaina) Dougherty of Zanesville OH; grandchildren Francesca, Madison, Rennick and Jake; three sisters, Dianne Sleek of Wooster, OH, Nancy Jackson of Coshocton, OH, and Debbie Blackstone of Lexington, OH; one brother-in-law, Robert Dougherty of Norwich, OH; one sister-in-law, Betty Dougherty of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law Jack Sleek and Gordon Jackson, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dougherty. Friends and family will be received at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave. Zanesville, on Wednesday the 18th from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday the 19th at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home. Beth will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Margaret A. Webb

Margaret A. Webb, 79 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Margaret was born in Britt, Iowa, on June 21, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Mathias and Mary M. (Foertsch) Kellner. Margaret worked as a custodian for 29 and a half years for Muskingum University, where she also worked as a cashier and as a cook. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and loved to volunteer her time at the Muskingum County Library. Margaret loved to spend her time reading and cooking, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family. A good day for Margaret was one where she got to see all three of her children.
NEW CONCORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy