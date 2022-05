WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities continue to battle the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger Co. on Wednesday. The fire was noted to be about 9,000 acres and only 30% contained at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy equipment is assisting firefighters following a change in fire behavior near the right flank of the fire early this morning, and aviation has been called in to assist according to a tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

WILBARGER COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO