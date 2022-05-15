ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Reports: Dolphins sign pass rusher Melvin Ingram

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtMyd_0ff8MZ7T00

The Miami Dolphins signed three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Sunday, multiple reports said. Terms of the deal were not yet reported.

The veteran free agent split 2021 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Ingram, 33, made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19. But after finishing 2020 with zero sacks in seven games, he was not re-signed and caught on with the Steelers, who traded him midseason to the Chiefs after his public trade request.

In 15 games last season (seven starts) Ingram compiled two sacks — one for Pittsburgh and one for Kansas City — and 25 tackles. He added two sacks in three postseason games for the Chiefs.

Ingram has recorded 51 career sacks, 385 tackles and three interceptions along with 15 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 128 games (103 starts). He has not played a full season since 2018 due to hamstring and knee injuries.

–Field Level Media

