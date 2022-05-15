ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tompkins Avenue Street Fair brings customers back to local businesses

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Tompkins Avenue Open Street Fair, a sign of the coming summertime, offered residents a chance to celebrate Bed-Stuy’s unique culture and gives local business a chance to show what they have to offer.

The fair stretched along Tompkins Avenue from Halsey Avenue to Gates Avenue and allows more than 30 merchants to bring their business to the streets every Sunday.

A partnership between Bridge Street Development Corporation and the Tompkins Avenue Merchant Association created the project to help businesses bring back some of the revenue they lost during the pandemic.

This is the second year that The Tompkins Avenue Open Streets has taken place and was voted one of the best open streets in the city. This event will be happening every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. until October.

