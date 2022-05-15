Stephen Colbert Returns To ‘The Late Show’ After Recent Covid Scare

Click here to read the full article.

Stephen Colbert is back.

After cancelling last week’s shows due to the host experiencing “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid”, CBS announced the full return of Colbert to The Late Show .

“I’m footloose and Covid free! See you tomorrow,” Colbert wrote from his personal Twitter feed.

Last week’s cancellation marked the second time the Emmy Award-winning host was forced to call in sick, the first time being on April 21st after Colbert contracted Covid.

Monday’s guests are to include Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Judd Apatow. Rounding out guest appearances for the rest of the week are Ricky Gervais, Secretary Antony Blinken, Zosia Mamet, Mike Myers, Minha Kim, Shaquille O’Neal, Sebastian Stan. Musical performances this week are also to include Trombone Shorty on May 17th and Sharon Van Etten on the 20th.