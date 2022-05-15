ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Returns To ‘The Late Show’ After Recent Covid Scare

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Stephen Colbert is back.

After cancelling last week’s shows due to the host experiencing “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid”, CBS announced the full return of Colbert to The Late Show .

“I’m footloose and Covid free! See you tomorrow,” Colbert wrote from his personal Twitter feed.

Last week’s cancellation marked the second time the Emmy Award-winning host was forced to call in sick, the first time being on April 21st after Colbert contracted Covid.

Monday’s guests are to include Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Judd Apatow. Rounding out guest appearances for the rest of the week are Ricky Gervais, Secretary Antony Blinken, Zosia Mamet, Mike Myers, Minha Kim, Shaquille O’Neal, Sebastian Stan. Musical performances this week are also to include Trombone Shorty on May 17th and Sharon Van Etten on the 20th.

Comments / 55

Dean Barton
2d ago

He is certainly not funny nor astute as he thinks he is. CBS would be better off to leave himoff.

Reply
19
Pepe Timbale
2d ago

Do another vaccine dance. Might as well go nuclear on that career of yours. And Conan was cancelled. What is this world coming to?

Reply(1)
6
Love muffin
3d ago

He lost half his audience during the hiatus. He still has six loyal fans tho.

Reply(3)
24
