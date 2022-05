NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Monday afternoon into evening due to strong and potentially even severe thunderstorms. The main concerns will be damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rain may also lead to ponding or flooding along roadways.LINK: Check the forecastThe rain is expected to push through from about 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the best chance in New York City expected for the afternoon commute.The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be just north and west of New York City, but the rest of the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO