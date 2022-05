Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is gearing up to host the Annual Women’s Build. Habitat for Humanity offers this build as a way to learn new skills, or brush up on old ones, in a safe environment. No experience in the construction field is necessary, and participants will complete a task they are comfortable with performing while helping to construct a home for a Sheridan family.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO